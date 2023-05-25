Djokovic’s draw at Roland Garros | Sports

Novak Djokovic found out who he will play against at Roland Garros, in his quest for the 23rd Grand Slam.

The best tennis player of all time found out his way to the Roland Garros trophy. Novak Djokovic will not have an easy task to get his record 23rd Grand Slam trophy, as he will start the tournament in Paris as the third seed.

The reason for that is a slightly worse spring season for Novak Djokovic. The best Serbian athlete missed several big tournaments, and when he played in Banja Luka and Rome, he failed to reach the title. Right in the capital of Italy he was overtaken by Karlos Alkaraz and Danil Medvedev, who could be his toughest rivals in Paris. He will play against the Spaniard in the eventual semi-final, and against the Russian for the trophy in Paris.

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic will play in the first round against the American Aleksandar Kovačević, who is of Serbian origin and they already know each other from previous tournaments. In the next round, Djokovic could compete with Marton Fučovic, and then face more and more difficult challenges as the tournament progresses. From the holders, in Novak’s quarter of the draw there is also Andrei Rublev who managed to defeat him on clay, and he is a potential opponent of the Serbian tennis player in the quarterfinals. Before that, Djokovic could “run into” the Hubert Hurkač, Robert Bautista Agut, Alejandro Davidovič Fokina,…

The remaining Serbian tennis players also won their rivals in Paris, and it remains to be seen whether Hamad Međedović will join them in the main draw, who is playing the last round of qualifications. In the first round, Laslo Đere will have an extremely difficult task against the seventh seed Andrej Rubljov, Miomir Kecmanović as the 31st seed will face an opponent from the qualifications, Dušan Lajović will test his strength against Žang Žižen, while Filip Krajinović is waiting for the 12th seed Francis Tijafo.