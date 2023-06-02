Home » Djokovic’s training more watched than some matches | Sport
Djokovic’s training more watched than some matches | Sport

Novak Djokovic trained before the match with Alejandro Davidovic Fokin in front of full stands at Stadium 4. From Roland Garros MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Novak Djokovic is playing a match in the third round of Roland Garros against Alejandro Davidovic Fokina, and he trained a few hours before that match. This time he was not “hidden”, but trained on court number 4, which is one of the closest to the “Fiip Shatrija” court, where he will play the Spaniard around 3:00 p.m.

As expected, there was a real frenzy for the Serbian player. His training was more attended than individual matches that are played at the same time throughout the complex at Roland Garros. The audience applauded, shouted his name, while he was completely focused on the training, which lasted about 40 minutes. He traded blows with sparring partner Carlos Gomez Herrera.

When he finished training, an even bigger frenzy began. They called him from all sides, it was said “Novak, here please“, “Newcomer, come to us“, they shouted from the stand opposite to the bench where he was. At that moment, they were cleaning the field and preparing for the next training session, so Novak could not get past them, but he signed autographs on that side. The training was done routinely, we hope it will be the same in the match.

