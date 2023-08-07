DKV MOBILITY Crossing the milestone of 500,000 EV charging points in Europe – Companies

Europe’s leading B2B platform for payments and on-the-road solutions, DKV Mobility, continues to expand its EV charging network and today announces it has passed the milestone of more than 500,000 EV charging points in all of Europe.

Now, via the DKV Card +Charge and the DKV Mobility App, DKV Mobility customers have access to around 509,000 EV charging points across Europe. Together with its sister company GreenFlux, which is responsible for managing the public charging offer of DKV Mobility, the leader in mobility services is able to provide access to one of the largest charging networks for electric vehicles in Europe.

DKV Mobility’s subsidiary GreenFlux focuses on cooperations and partnerships to improve the accessibility of charging electric vehicles for customers. As a result, the number of connected EV charging points has increased fivefold since September 2020, when DKV Mobility announced the activation of the 100,000th charging point. In addition to the acceptance network of public and semi-public EV charging points, DKV Mobility also offers charging solutions for electric vehicles that enable customers to charge their cars both at work and at home.

