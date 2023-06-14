DKV MOBILITY Long-term partnership with Andamur in Spain – Companies

DKV Mobility (leading B2B platform in Europe for payments and on the road solutions) announces a partnership with Andamur (leading provider of on the road services in Spain) pursuing the development and growth strategy of both companies.

Specifically, DKV Mobility acquires a majority stake in Road Solution PRO, SL, a subsidiary of Andamur which manages its entire business in the field of fuel cards, tolls and VAT refunds.

The partnership is intended to further strengthen the market presence and customer base of DKV Mobility in Spain.

He will also enhance the growth strategy of Road Solution PRO, SL as well as the development and expansion of the Andamur service areas business. “Andamur can look back on an impressive growth story. In 1987, the company started from scratch with 3 employees and developed into an established player on the Spanish market with over 700 partner stations.

We are proud to have had the chance to become shareholders of their fuel card company Road Solution PRO, SL Now we have the opportunity to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with the López Sánchez family to embark on the successful path together”, says Marco van Kalleveen, CEO of DKV Mobility.

Miguel Ángel López Sánchez, CEO of Andamur, adds: “I am convinced that this will lay the foundations for an even more prosperous future together. DKV Mobility and Andamur share the same values ​​and will be committed to maintaining and further improving the quality of services offered to customers and the level of trust achieved over the decades. We are delighted to join forces with the European market leader, DKV Mobility.”

The parties, by mutual agreement, have decided not to disclose the total amount of the transaction. Cooperation depends on the approval of the antitrust authorities.