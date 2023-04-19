Dl Cutro, demonstration in Rome against the government. There is also Schlein: «Lollobrigida speaks like a white supremacist»

The examination of the Cutro decree in the Senate Hall has been postponed until tomorrow, April 19th. A text that will arrive without a rapporteur, after the obstruction of the oppositions in the commission and the determination of the League for the tightening on special protection permits. And at the same time as the discussion in Palazzo Madama, the demonstration was to be held in Rome, in front of the Altare della Patria, to contest the provision of the Meloni government. A protest that took place anyway, in the early afternoon of today, and which saw the participation of various representatives of the centre-left area, trade unionists and faces from the third sector. Elly Schlein’s words against the leader of the Brothers of Italy and her executive were harsh: «This decree manages to dismantle the widespread reception system in an even more violent way than the security decrees. We are opposing it and furthermore there are notable findings including blowing up the special protection which, despite Giorgia Meloni’s lies, exists at least in 18 European countries”. The secretary of the Democratic Party attacks Francesco Lollobrigida for his statements on the possibility of an ethnic substitution: «This is the moment in which we have to understand which side we want to be on in history. And we know which side we don’t want to be on: on the side of a minister who speaks of ethnic replacement, which is the language of white supremacism, and we don’t want to be on the side of a government that, even in the face of constant tragedies in the Mediterranean, continues to turn the head on the other side and to push on the externalization of the borders».

ANSA | A moment of the mobilization against the Cutro decree, in Rome, on April 18, 2023

«We want to say enough to this war they are waging against NGOs, because they never say that only a small percentage of those who arrive are saved by their search and rescue operations, while a large part by the Coast Guard: it is smoke and mirrors to cover up the lack of an institutional search and rescue mission at sea that would be needed, a European Mare Nostrum which, however, they do not have the courage to ask for in Europe», concludes Schlein. At the demonstration, together with the leader of the Dems, other exponents of the Nazarene such as Marta Bonafoni and Graziano Delrio appear. There are also the spokesman of Green Europe, Angelo Bonelli, and the secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni. The latter defines the Cutro decree «illogical, irrational, wrong, ineffective, unjust» and attacks the executive: «A policy that continues to close its eyes to reality. Treating immigration as an emergency is nonsense. Investing in extraordinary rather than ordinary forms of reception means making the governance of the system unmanageable. But it also means increasing invisibility and increasing ungovernability. A choice that is evidently consistent with an objective: that of continuing to use immigration as a tool to agitate fears, ghosts and build quite indecent political speculation».

ANSA | Don Luigi Ciotti at the mobilization against the Cutro decree, in Rome, on April 18, 2023

Even the founder of Libera, Don Luigi Ciotti, intervenes in the protest organized by the Asylum and Immigration Table and which sees the adhesion of almost 100 associations: «Ideology, political propaganda and the search for consensus cancel humanity only for a few vote more. First the government goes to Cutro to show its emotion and now proceeds with the exclusion. It must be remembered that those who flee putting their lives at risk are desperate people without guilt. Those of the government are only choices unworthy of a country that wants to be democratic. According to Don Ciotti, immigration «is not an emergency. Without special protection, we will deliver the migrants into the hands of the mafia criminal labourers. The most fragile will become even more invisible”. In conclusion, the founder of Libera asks the institutions to “stop giving money to those realities, such as Libya, which put people in their concentration camps”. The secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, explains the reasons that led the union acronym to be present in the square: «The CGIL is here to defend the right of all people to live in dignity and because it is shameful that a tragedy like that is used of Cutro to introduce for further wrong laws that we have already seen that are of no use to our country”.

