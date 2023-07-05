Dl Lavoro, new rules on pay differences for employees in the third sector

With the law 3 July 2023, n. 85 the so-called Labor Law (dl n. 48/2023) was converted into law with which the Government introduced measures aimed at social inclusion and access to the world of work.

Inclusion allowance, professional training, regulation of fixed-term employment contracts, youth employment, corporate welfare, professional training, reduction of the tax burden, tax wedge: these are some novelty introduced by the legislative decree in question, to which some have been made important changes in the conversion.

Below are some measures of interest also for the third sector.

Salary differences between employees of ETS and social enterprises

The dl, as modified during the conversion, intervenes on the regulation of the remuneration of workers employed by third sector entities (ETS), modifying the profile of wage differences between employees within the ETS, pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 117/2017 and Legislative Decree n. 112/2017.

In particular, the pay gap between employees cannot be higher to the ratio one to eight to be calculated on the basis of the gross annual salary (pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree No. 117/2017 and of Article 13, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree No. 112/2017).

The decree n. 48/2023 integrates this provision with the admission of theelevation to the ratio from one to twelve in the presence of proven needs, inherent in the need to acquire specific skills for the purpose of carrying out activities of general interest (as defined by the relative discipline).

Also changed is the prohibition of indirect destruction of profits by ETS and social enterprises (l’art. 8, comma 3, lett. b) dlgs n. 117/2017 e l’art. 3, comma 2, lett. b) dlgs n. 112/2017)

Indirect distribution is also considered to be the payment to subordinate or self-employed workers of salaries or fees that are forty percent higher than those envisaged, for the same qualifications, by collective labor agreements, except for proven needs relating to the need to acquire specific skills purposes of carrying out the activities of general interest referred to in Article 5, paragraph 1, lett. b), g) e h) legislative decree n. 117/2017 and pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 1, lett. b), g) e h) dlgs n. 112/2017.

This exclusion – so far therefore concerning the hypothesis of proven needs to acquire specific skills for the purpose of carrying out activities of general interest relating only to specific areas such as: interventions and health services, university and post-graduate training, scientific research of particular interest social – it was extended by the legislative decree in question to all activities of general interest.

Inclusion check

It’s about the national measure to combat poverty, fragility and social exclusion of the weakest groups through paths of social inclusion, as well as training, employment and active employment policy which will come into force from 1 January 2024 instead of basic income.

In particular, the tool substantiates a economic subsidy aimed at families that include a person with a disability, or a minor or a person over the age of sixty and who meet certain requirements.

Families, at the time of submitting the application and for the entire duration of the benefit, must be in possession of precise requirements provided for by the same legislative decree.

Requirements and delivery

Beneficiaries must comply with:

– citizenship, residency and stay requirements;

– requirements relating to the economic condition;

– requirements relating to the enjoyment of durable goods and other indicators of the standard of living.

The benefit will be paid monthly for a continuous period not exceeding 18 months and may be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for further periods of twelve months.

It may be required to INPS by submitting the relevant application electronically online and it will be disbursed through the Inclusion Card, a rechargeable electronic payment instrument.

INPS, having received the application and after verifying the possession of the requisites, will inform the applicant that in order to receive the economic benefit, he/she must register with the Sislan information system for social and work inclusionin order to sign the digital activation agreement and must also authorize the transmission of data relating to the application to employment centres, employment agencies, entities authorized to carry out intermediation activities, as well as accredited entities in the employment service.

In fact, the benefit starts from the month following the month of signing the digital activation agreement.

The information system for social and work inclusion – Siils

The activation path is implemented through the Siils platform, through the automatic sending of family nucleus data to the social service of the municipality of residence for the analysis and taking charge of components with complex needs and for the activation of any support.

He Siils it allows the interoperability of all the digital platforms of the subjects accredited to the social and labor system.

The beneficiaries of the measure that can be activated at work, by registering on the platform, will be able to access:

– information and proposals on job offers;

– training courses, orientation and training internships;

– projects useful to the community;

– other active employment policy instruments adapted to one’s characteristics and skills;

– information on the status of disbursement of the benefit and on the activities envisaged by the personalized project.

The platform is intended to facilitate the job search, the identification of training and skills strengthening activities and the participation in projects useful to the community, taking into account on the one hand the educational and training experiences and previous professional skills of the beneficiary, on the other hand the availability of job offers, training courses, projects useful to the community, internships and other active policy interventions.

Following the automatic sending of the data, the beneficiaries must present themselves for the first appointment at the social services within 120 days of signing the digital activation agreement.

Subsequently, every 90 days, the beneficiaries, other than the subjects who can be activated for work, are required to present themselves to the social services or to the patronage institutes, to update their position, so that the economic benefit is not suspended.

Personalized path of social and work inclusion

Once the aforementioned digital activation agreement has been signed, the households benefiting from the inclusion allowance they are required to join a personalized path of social or work inclusion.

Social services carry out a multidimensional assessment of the needs of the family unit, aimed at signing a pact for inclusion.

As part of this assessment, the members of the family unit, aged between 18 and 59 who can be activated for work, are instead sent to employment centers for signing the service agreement, signed within 60 days. In order to maintain the benefit, every 90 days, beneficiaries are required to report to the employment centers to update their position.

In case of no-show, the economic benefit is suspended.

In this regard, it should be noted that:

within the aforementioned personalized path, it can be foreseen the commitment to participate in projects useful to the community, owned by the Municipalities or other public administrations affiliated with the Municipalities for this purpose, in the cultural, social, artistic, environmental, training and protection of common goods fields, to be carried out at the Municipality of residence, compatibly with the other activities of the beneficiary. For the purpose of defining the commitments within the framework of the pacts for social inclusion, participation, defined in agreement with the Municipality, in voluntary work at a third sector entity (ETS) and under their ownership, to be carried out in the Municipality of residence in the same areas of intervention, is equivalent to participation in said projects. The methods and terms of implementation of these provisions will be defined with a decree of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies to be adopted within six months from the date of entry into force of the law converting the legislative decree no. 48/2023. the territorial services that carry out the aforementioned multidimensional assessment work in close collaboration with the ETS. In particular, the activity of these bodies is recognised, facilitated and valorised by the competent services and on the basis of specific agreements of mutual recognition at the municipal or territorial social level; social workers and workers crew multidisciplinary include in the customized planning, as well as in the supervision, monitoring and support activities during the employment relationship, where appropriate, activities carried out by the ETS or at the same.

Incentives

They are recognized incentives to certain subjects following specific mediation activities carried out for the hiring of beneficiaries of the measures just mentioned.

In particular, entities, including those in the third sector, associations and social enterprises that carry out activities aimed at protecting disability or job placement of disadvantaged or disabled people, if authorized to carry out intermediation activities, are recognized for each person with disability hired following the mediation activity carried out by the aforementioned subjects, according to what is indicated in the personalized service agreement, a contribution equal to 60 percent of the entire incentive recognized to private employers for subsidized permanent employment or 80 for percent of the entire incentive recognized to employers for subsidized fixed-term hiring.

It is also introduced an incentive for the hiring, by Ets and other similar entities, with permanent employment contracts, of persons with disabilities and under the age of thirty-five. The recruitments must be or have been made in the period 1 August 2022-31 December 2023 for the performance of activities compliant with the employer’s statute and concern persons with disabilities falling within the scope of the so-called compulsory placement, referred to in law 68/1999.

Employers who can be included in the benefit in question are the ETS, the voluntary organizations and social promotion associations involved in the transmigration process at Runts and the non-profit organizations of social utility (Onlus) registered in the relative register.

Agile work

In the field of agile working simplified for frail people and parents of children under 14, decree law no. 48/2023, as converted into law, extends from 30 June 2023 to 30 September 2023 the rule on the right to use smart working by public and private employees, affected by the pathologies and conditions identified by the decree of the Minister of Health of 4 February 2022.

Still on the subject of smart working, the legislative decree also contains the provision of the extension until 31 December 2023 of the right to carry out work in simplified agile mode, in the absence of individual agreements for parents who are private employees with at least one child under the age of 14 and of employees most exposed to the risk of Covid-19.

© Cover photo by Raimondo Poluzzi, FIAF-CSVnet project “Tanti per tutti. Journey into Italian volunteering”

