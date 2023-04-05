by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

With 94 votes in favour, 72 against and 2 abstentions, the Senate renewed its confidence in the Government by definitively approving the bill converting the law on the assignment of credits, the Superbonus law, in the text approved by the Chamber.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «DL Superbonus is law, the main news appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».