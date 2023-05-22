Home » Dnipro, Russian kamikaze missiles and drones hit the city during the night – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Marta Serafini, correspondent / CorriereTv

From our correspondent Dnipro – In the night of Monday night the Russians attacked the city Dnipro in a combined way: both with missiles and with kamikaze drones. We could hear and see some explosions. According to the city’s military command, the attack was repulsed by flak. Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

May 22, 2023 – Updated May 22, 2023, 08:16 am

