DNS and SPS opposition and return to power with SNSD | Info

The Democratic People’s Alliance (DNS) and the Socialist Party of Srpska (SPS) were forced back into power after being expelled. Let’s remember what they said and what happened to them on this thorny road.

After an episode in the opposition that lasted more than a year, the two parties that were kicked out of power in Republika Srpska were officially returned there.

It is the public, especially since the Democratic People’s Alliance (DNS) and the Socialist Party of Srpska (SPS) accepted it as something expectedbut still these two very graphic cases of political action without ideology, attitude and any goal other than that should be highlighted to be in power.

These are the times when many things that are not normal – are presented as such, and the absence of principle is promoted as something that is expected and should be accepted.

The SNSD and SPS delegations agreed this Sunday at a meeting in Banja Luka that they will sign an agreement on cooperation in the next two weeks. This finally confirmed what had been clear for a long time, even though the SPS and DNS attended consultations with the new-old representative for the composition of the RS Government, Radovan Višković, in November of last year.

President of SPS Goran Selak after consultation he declared that they would form the new parliamentary majority and optimistically declared that they would part of the RS Governmentwhile the president of that DNS Nenad Nešić said ascetically that he was ready to take over the burden of government.

And he took over: Milorad Dodik sent him to the position of Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Adventure in the ranks of the opposition: When the “fukara” wanted to “kill the wolf”

Since December 2020, DNS has been officially “in opposition” in the National Assembly (even earlier, during the conflict between Marko Pavić and Nedeljko Čubrilović, part of the deputies and membership was founded DEMOS which then and now remained in the coalition with the SNSD).

On the eve of the 2020 local elections, Nešić publicly invited the membership to support the opposition candidatesand at that time many DNS personnel were dismissed or left the party to keep their positions, and the entire committee in Banja Luka practically moved to SNSD, not wanting to be in the opposition (see under: Borislav Obradović and Ljubo Ninković).

Before that, SNSD “broke ties” with DNS and practically them kicked out of power, and Nešić was forced to resign to the position of director of “Puteva RS” and stated that it was due to “health reasons”.

In the weeks before that, while he was not yet ill, he announced that DNS would be the leading party in Republika Srpska in 2022, all with the lyrics of the song Baje Malog Knindž “any fool would kill a wolf.”

The entire episode of “infiltrating” the opposition, which, we remind you, was mined by the leaders of SDS and PDP, was marked by inflammatory and harsh statements of the president of DNS, Nenad Nešić.

Nenad Nešić (DNS) and Goran Selak (SPS) at the opposition protest at Trg Krajine in 2021

When he is a member of parliament Slavko Gligorićotherwise the former acting director of Željeznica Srpska and the former vice-president of DNS transferred to Đokić’s Socialist Party (SP). Nešić called him rude in his announcement and style “papkom na kvadrat”alluding to the flighty trait that spread like a coronavirus among the MPs of the last convocation of the NSRS, and to which the new convocation is not immune either.

At a special session on the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in February 2022, Nešić said yes The government of RS rests on hooves and corruption and requested the dismissal of Nedeljko Čubrilović because “shame and embarrassment” of the high house.

Selak, then still a freshman in the opposition, called the session a performance for the people for pre-election purposes.

Nešić called SNSD’s refusal to abolish excise taxes in 2022 because of the crisis a shame and promised that the first two laws that will enter into force after October will be the abolition of excise and VAT on basic foodstuffs.

Selak and Jovičić (DNS) at a press conference before the opposition protest in Banja Luka in October 2021

Return “to Tunjice”

The leader of the SPS, Goran Selak, entered the last convocation of the NSRS (2018) as a deputy of the Socialist Party (SP), but he was one of the initiators of the split in the party and the creation of the SPS (Socialist Party of the Srpska), taking with him several other former SP deputies. -a.

Like DNS and SPS, it was in power on the eve of the local elections in 2020, but after the elections it was expressly “thrown out” from the coalition because did not respond to the meeting initiated by the then defeated Igor Radojičić by the very frustrated SNSD leader Milorad Dodik, about the formation of the majority in the Assembly of the City of Banjaluka.

SNSD is soon and officially broke off cooperation at all levels with SPS. The leaders of SP (Petar Đokić) and US (Nenad Stevandić) declared then that coalition with SPSunacceptable, and the party was accused of being worked for Stanivuković. SP is later even sued SPS because of the name customers. Now they are probably singing peace peace peace, no one is to blame…

“Signposts” for SP and SPS premises in the building where the headquarters of both parties are located

In November of the same year, Selak dismissed from the position of director in the Tunjice Penitentiary, at the same time his sister Marina Selak was dismissed from her position in the Republic Administration for Games of Chance. A few days later, Andrea Dorićthen a member of the SPS, was removed from the post of acting director of the Center for Preschool Education in Banja Luka, to which she had been appointed shortly before, but she quickly found her way back to the SP and to dual positions.

A very avant-garde move, it will turn out, because he is in power again welcomed her former friends.

Selak said that only in October 2021, after the session of the Main Committee of the party SPS decided to act in opposition at the republic level. Shortly before that, the Minister of Family, Youth and Sports Sonja Davidović was asked to resign because her party is in the opposition. Davidović did resign, but not in the government but in the party.

In contrast to the politically quite expressive Nešić, the personification of the DNS, Selak and his from the SPS are considered politicians of a slightly different nature, and in terms of opportunism and patience to fill positions “by depth”, they remind of the old Pavić’s DNS.

Selak dives more quietly, sometimes making general statements about preservation of the Republic of Srpska and there is no doubt that his party, as he himself said, strongly contribute to the stability of Republika Srpska just as Nenad Nešić and DNS will abolish excise taxes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, only until they find a moment of respite from the “heavy burden of government” they have taken over.

