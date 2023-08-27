Do all casino bonuses have difficult terms and conditions?

Almost all casino promotions come with wagering requirements that must be met before withdrawing any winnings. Every operator wants players to stay with them as long as possible, so they offer them advantageous bonuses, bundled with a set of terms and conditions.

Wagering requirements are a kind of protection for the casino, that the player will not leave the platform immediately after receiving the welcome bonus. This requirement is common and applies not only to online casinos in Romania. Find out in this article if all casino bonuses have difficult terms and conditions, but also what you need to do to fulfill them as quickly as possible.

Earning limit

Not all casinos have difficult requirements, but some players forget to check this. When you choose the best bonus at online casinos, there are several important factors to consider. First, check the win limit. Most operators state in the Terms section the maximum amount that can be withdrawn through the bonus.

That said, if you try to withdraw more than the maximum amount, the difference will be voided.

Restrictions on eligible games

An important point to consider when it comes to casino bonus requirements is which games are eligible. In general, bonuses are available for certain games in the offer or for certain providers. So, you should choose a bonus based on your favorite games as well.

This often happens when bonuses consisting of free spins are offered. The number of free spins will be eligible on a certain slot or on a certain type of games. Also, the indicated wagering requirements can only be taken into account if they are played on the same game or only on slots.

Minimum stake

Some casinos may impose a minimum bet, so often the bet must meet a certain amount. With this, the casino thinks against players who would suddenly make a high bet to win a high amount. So keep in mind that a bonus often expires if the player places too big a bet.

This also applies to mileage requirements. Even then, there are certain conditions that state that very high stakes will not count towards meeting the rollover requirements.

Validity

Bonus money often needs to be used within x number of days or weeks or it will expire. Validity may differ depending on the type of bonus, for example the validity may be different with the deposit bonus than with free spins, despite the fact that these are often offered together with a welcome package.

If a bonus has no valid play time, this is stated in the terms and conditions. In this case, players can bet the play money at their fingertips. However, most of the time the bonuses will expire within 7 days.

Conclusion

The wagering requirement can vary from 1x to up to 60x depending on the casino. That is why it is very important to read carefully terms and conditions before taking advantage of the promotion. In addition to the wagering requirement, you will also find conditions regarding the maximum bet value and many other valuable information.

It also states whether the condition applies only to the bonus or also to the deposit, how long you have to play the bonus and what the weight of the games is in fulfilling the requirements. This knowledge will surely allow you to choose the best online casino and avoid problems when trying to withdraw your winnings.