Do influencers really influence? ~ Badalfohmoh

The title of this article sounds a bit like a subject of philosophy. A question that seems obvious but to which we do not really have answers. And if there is an answer, it differs radically from one person to another. This article tries to approach the topic of influencers from another angle.

If you expect to read the Top 10 of the best influencers of the Cameroonfrom Ivory Coast or Chadwell, you will be disappointed. I leave it to my colleagues in marketing, as well as Instagram, Facebook and Youtube, to present you the list of all beautiful, all hot influencers.

On the other hand, for a few months in Cameroon, events have been happening which, beyond surprising me, leave me speechless and I sometimes even have the impression of being in another world. Young people all want to be popular and successful on social media more than in real life. By the way, I ended up understanding that they all want to be like those influencers they admire all day long on the web.

Influencer, a buzzword

Who are these influencers ? Those who don’t pay for their plane tickets, their latest pairs of sneakers (or buttocks), or their all-inclusive stays in luxurious 5 stars.

Nothing surprising, since the goal of influencers, and the brands that oversee them, is to make you consume more and more, and to make you buy things that come from ever further and ever more different, because you want to stand out. . And yes, you have a sacrosanct horror of looking like all your pale copies that abound on Instagram – which, by the way, are influenced by the same influencers as you… In short! There is enough to become a goat!

Who says influencers, implicitly says… influenced! In his book The art of influencing: analyzes of manipulation techniquesMucchielli (2009) explains that:

« Any communication constitutes an attempt to influence.« Mucchielli

The phenomena of influence, persuasion, propaganda, and manipulation would therefore be consubstantial with communication. So, let’s talk about those who can be influenced, those who “subject” to influencers.

Youth and influence

Let’s talk about this mass of individuals like you and me, these « followers »… Ah yes, it’s true that it’s more trendy to say « followers » rather than « followers ». Indeed, there is a small side Panurge sheep in the word “follower”. The sheep being reputed to be an unintelligent animal, today we use the expression follow like a sheep of Panurge to designate a person who complies with a regulation without thinking about its merits: not very flattering!

When I was younger, my elders could boast of having half a million salaries! With the same monthly income, in the current international situation, you are just beginning to emerge from poverty! There was a time when, with a monthly salary ranging from 300 to 600,000 FCFA, people said happily about you that you were middle class: neither poor nor rich. A privileged. I have the feeling that all of this has gone up in smoke!

The middle class, symbol of sociological balance and control of the social divide, is clearly tending to disappear. Without really knowing by what means the influencers have become influential, rich, very rich (at least, so they say and show). They convinced a part of our youth, on the idea that not really much was enough, to afford the luxury of a Parisian night, lunch in Dubai, and dinner at the Hilton in Yaoundé! Is it so easy to get people to follow his trend?

My bitter observation

We want to convince the youth of this country that going to school normally and looking for a job is the wrong way. That if you don’t make videos on social media, don’t act in a series, don’t take your clothes off here and there or don’t more or less make music, you can’t get away with it.

Anything to the contrary is categorized as dreamy, boring, not sexy enough to be heard. With life being tough, it’s naturally easier to become a celebrity in Cameroon when you’re distracted.

The Cameroonians no longer want to think too much… Their model is a diamond eater, a young woman whom they claim to be “influencer” and who owes its popularity to the fact of distributing money from midnight on Facebook.

But if you’re into serious content, I can just tell you to hang in there. In view of what is happening on Facebook, it’s easy to get discouraged, to turn into japap (Kongossa). Hold on ! The time for work will come. Like it or not.

Frames are no longer a dream

Even if the executives, the famous executives, are increasingly poor. Worse, no longer dream. More people ! The time is coming, and it is already here, when it will be more and more complicated to remain virtuous in this increasingly difficult world. However, we must remain so and work hard, very hard! Always working, and with integrity; so that life continues to be livable. And may tomorrow be more beautiful.

Admittedly, being a fashion, beauty, cooking influencer has now become a profession in its own right that can bring in millions. However, for my part, I had a hard time demonstrating my wonder when a girl proclaimed, not without a hint of arrogance:

« My job is influencer! I have 1 million 450,000 followers on Facebook and 600,900 on Instagram. And I have even more trouble with the ‘Wow congratulations! It’s awesome !‘ » An influencer

In real life, being a follower, someone who can be influenced, often has negative connotations. So are the notions of persuasion, propaganda, and manipulation, which often carry a negative implicit. So why accept, online, to be “influenceable”? And worse, why be smug in front of the influence that an individual would exert on you? And thus concede part of your critical spirit to others?

Let’s discuss more in the comments.

With all my love !