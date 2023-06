“I never went to school, never lay in the grass or climbed a tree.” He directly pleaded with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanesethe child trapped in a Syrian detention camp.

He wants to be rescued and brought home like the other Australians who have returned to their country, the last one last October. There are about 40 wives, widows and above all the children of Isis militiamen, killed or imprisoned, held in the Roj camp, in north-eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.