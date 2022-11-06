As the mother river of India, the Ganges has a very high status locally, and Indians also have a natural affinity for the Ganges.Every year Hindus hold the Big Pot Festival– Claimed to be the largest religious gathering in the world.

At this time, a large number of believers will go to the banks of the Ganges to pray and bathe in the water, even when the new crown pneumonia is very serious, when not everyone can “control” the Ganges water.

According to media reports, recently, a 22-year-old Japanese female Internet celebrity “Keiko” imitated a believer in India to immerse in the Ganges River, and the result was a “cup”.

On October 28, the Internet celebrity uploaded a video of herself going to the Ganges River to experience the “cleansing ceremony” of Hindus. She was seen wearing traditional Indian clothes, taking off her shoes, imitating the locals and slowly entering the Ganges River, and face to face. Unite your hands to the sun,After that, he directly pinched his nose and soaked his whole body in the river. After getting up, he even picked up the river water and washed his face several times.

However, the Ganges River is world-renowned for its serious pollution. There are not only various bacteria and germs in it, but also some other nauseating existences. It has been reported that a large number of floating corpses, including animals and humans, have appeared in it before.Sure enough, Keiko felt that something was wrong when she landed for an hour.。

As the river water entered its nostrils,A pain spread from the nose to the depths of the throat, after which she developed a high fevershe didn’t update her status until two days later, saying that she was “alive”.

Later, in an interview, she said that although she was conscious of being sick, she felt a chill, fever and other unpleasant symptoms the moment she entered the Ganges, and said that she hoped the public would not imitate it at will.

