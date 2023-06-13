Do the British wish Novak Djokovic’s injury | Sports

The text of the British “Telegraf” annoyed Novak’s fans…

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic dominates, won the 23rd Grand Slam, beat Kasper Rud in the Roland Garros final and wrote new pages of history. Wimbledon and the attack on the new trophy follow, and before that the text of the British “Telegraph” caused a storm. Journalist Simon Briggs wrote an article titled “Tennis has a problem called Novak Djokovic and a solution must be found quickly“. That angered the fans of the Serbian ace, especially since in the text he mentions an injury, an illness, so the comments started that “they want Novak to get hurt.”

He gave a lot of praise to the Serbs, although some parts of the text are disputed. “If this Roland Garros has taught me something, it is that it is the entire tennis world is in denial and doesn’t understand how big Novak Djokovic’s problem is. People really thought he was going to lose to Carlos Alcaraz who shone at the US Open where Novak couldn’t play because of his visa. A guy who never made it past the quarter-finals in Paris. Many analysts, bookies, they all thought he would win, but then they were shocked when they saw the match. The message is clear. Apart from illness, accident or Rafa Nadal, Djokovic is untouchable“, it says in the text.

He puts Novak’s good results in the foreground. “Since he solved his elbow problem, he has only had four defeats at Slams, two to Rafa in Paris, one to Medvedev in the New York final and a series of unfortunate circumstances when he hit a woman, a linesman with the ball. Can Novak win the title while wearing blindfolded and using a pan instead of a racket, it might be a significant change.In two Slams this year, he has lost three sets in total, one to Enco Cuaco in Melbourne and the other to Karen Khachanov, neither of whom had any chance of threatening him .”

He especially wrote about the semifinals in Paris and the duel with Alcaraz, who got into problems with cramps at the beginning of the third set. “Everyone was waiting for that semi-final against Alcaraz, and then he got into an injury problem. Personally, I don’t think the Spaniard would have won it even if that hadn’t happened. He managed to perform miracles on the field in points that were exhausting. While Nadal is recovering and missing tournaments, there is no player with the knowledge or physicality to beat Novak in a five-set match. Novak learned it thanks to the best school and duels with Nadal, Federer and Murray, he played with them again and again.”

Many see Alcaraz as the only player who could possibly threaten Djokovic at one of the four biggest tournaments. “Alcaraz can get players in his generation as much as he wants, but a duel with Djokovic is something completely different, he admitted it himself at the conference when he said “he has never felt so much tension in his career.” How can Alcaraz close the gap? Perhaps he and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero can learn from those two grueling sets at the ‘Chatrije’, but the experience is valuable and he will need to play a few more matches to be more fit. Until then, Novak is likely to to complete the calendar slam and to think about whether he can reach his 30th Grand Slam title.Now, with his 23rd title, he will play even more freely and not have to think about such things. Unless Carlos matures extremely fast, the only thing that can stop Novak is a loss of motivation or injuries to his aging body“, concluded Briggs in the text.