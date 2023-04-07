If your dream is to become a journalist, you’re in the right place! Thanks to Geo Editrice you can make it happen! Here are the details

Everyone has a dream in life and when the train passes, one must be careful to seize the opportunity. Mondoudinese.it is part of a network that works in close collaboration with the Gazzetta dello Sport. Our articles are read by millions of users. This job is a passion and there is no middle ground, either you love it or it’s not for you. Our company is expanding and we are looking for staff!

We don’t ask you for years of experience. We seek only and exclusively the PASSION. It doesn’t matter if you are a student or a worker already integrated in the sector. Entering Geo Editrice you will meet people willing to help you and follow you step by step. You will be taught a trade and nothing will be asked of you in return. Exact! As you may have understood, this is not a paid course. You won’t have to pay a cent! On the contrary… if your dream is to become a journalist, joining our team, you will have – in addition – also the possible opportunity to become a freelance journalist. We’ll teach you everything: time passes, society changes and even the writing method is no longer the same. But it doesn’t end there!

You will learn the latest SEO techniques and you will have the opportunity to understand how to place your articles on the first page of Google. Don't forget about our partnership with the Gazzetta dello Sport. You will have the opportunity to see your articles published on the site news (one of the most visited sites in Europe). In short, if this is your path, becoming part of Geo Editrice you will not be disappointed. Our network is made up of 5 sites that talk exclusively about football! You will have the opportunity to make your voice heard and get involved. But be careful! PLACES ARE LIMITEDand the call will be open until the end of April.To contact us all you have to do is send an email to [email protected] attaching your phone number and your resume. We are waiting for you!

April 7, 2023 (change April 7, 2023 | 12:39)

