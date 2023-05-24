Do you need a green card for Greece and North Macedonia | Info

Many who are planning a trip wonder if they need a green card for Greece and North Macedonia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Many people are getting ready for vacation, and the same question perplexes drivers every year – whether a green card is needed through North Macedonia. Of course, the same question applies to the international license. Our driver’s license is recognized in both countries, with the fact that among Greeks, this rule does not apply to those who have a probationary driver’s license.In Greece, it is not necessary to have a green card because national insurance policies are valid for vehicles registered in Serbia. In North Macedonia, the situation is different – a liability insurance policy, i.e. a green card, is necessary.

Now, even when entering the country, the situation is different. Serbian citizens can enter North Macedonia with a passport or a biometric ID card, while a passport is required for Greece. Furthermore, the agreement on the establishment of an integrated system of electronic toll collection using ETC devices between Serbia and North Macedonia provides that starting this summer vehicles will pass through the toll ramps, without stopping, of course with the use of ETC devices.

Negotiations have been announced to introduce the same system with Greece. Between Serbia and North Macedonia there is an agreement on social security, which regulates the issue of using health care during the temporary stay of travelers and tourists in North Macedonia, without charging for services. These services include only emergency health interventions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises that our citizens pay for private health insurance before traveling to Greece, even in the smallest amounts.

