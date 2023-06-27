Do you want a Dacia Sandero at a bargain price? There is a truly amazing promotion

Dacia has become a guarantee for Italians. The Romanian house’s small cars and SUVs are also popular among the youngest. Here is the offer expected for the Sandero.

The Dacia Sandero is a small car from segment B, made in partnership with the French manufacturer Renault. The car is now in its third generation, having found major success in many markets, including Europe, Russia, Latin America, Iran and Africa. The first model had a somewhat antiquated design compared to the year of release. Dacia Sandero (Adobe) tuttomotoriweb.it

The first gen, developed at Renault’s Technocentre near Paris, France, together with regional engineering centers based in Brazil and Romania, was unveiled at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Romanian car leveraged Renault’s know-how to develop a very interesting project. The design of the first Sandero wasn’t the best, but in terms of versatility it was perfect for our roads. Small, agile and with a good roominess it was modernized with a facelift in 2011 in some countries.

Another not insignificant detail concerned the safety aspect of the Sandero. Since its first model it was equipped with various airbags. The latest versions were equipped with the latest generation Bosch 8.1 ABS incorporating EBD and EBA (Emergency Brake Assist). The front passenger had 3 stars for adults, 4 stars for child occupants and 1 star for pedestrians.

The second generation Sandero was unveiled at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, also in the Stepway version. With a more crossover profile, it involved a new slice of the market, but it was only placed on the market in dealerships in 2013. The latest generation, produced in Mioveni in Romania, was marketed with three-cylinder engines. Engine options are as follows: naturally aspirated 1.0-litre with 65 PS (48 kW) and a 5-speed manual; a 1.0-litre turbo with 90 PS (66 kW) and an option between a 6-speed manual or CVT.

The promo of the new Dacia Sandero

The most powerful version of the engine, badged ECO-G 100 Bi-Fuel, featured 100 bhp (74 kW) and a 6-speed manual gearbox. Equipped with an electric power steering, LED headlights, emergency brake assist, blind spot warning, parking assistance is equipped with all the latest technologies, including an integrated 8-inch touchscreen display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dacia Sandero promotion (Adobe) tuttomotoriweb.it

In 2022, Dacia has chosen to carry out a major restyling, integrating a new logo with a modified steering wheel into the grille. The car, starting at €12,500, is among the cheapest on the market today. With a monthly installment of €139, the promo allows you to have the car, after an advance of €4,000, TAN 6.99% – APR 9% – 36 installments.

The final installment is €10,318 or you are free to return it to the dealership. It all depends on the Mobilize Financial Services approval. Included in the installment are 3 years of car protection and 3 years of ordinary maintenance, in case of membership. In case you are interested we advise you to learn more about the terms of the PlusValore Daci loan onlinea and go to the nearest dealership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

