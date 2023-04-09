Home World Do you wash your towels every day? | Magazine
Most people change their underwear and clothes every day, but what about towels?

Dermatologists claim that we should change towels more often than we usually do.

They recommend that we wash them every three days to avoid skin irritation and the possibility of infections.

If we shower several times a day, we are advised to wash the towels even more often because they absorb a lot of water and stay wet for hours, which can cause bacteria to multiply.

Also, you should avoid using the same towel for your face and body, especially if you are prone to acne.

