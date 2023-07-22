Doctor Arrested for Malpractice in Death of Pregnant Woman at San Juan de Dios Hospital

Title: Doctor Arrested for “Malpractice” in Death of Pregnant Woman

San Miguel, El Salvador – The National Civil Police (PNC) apprehended Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco on Friday, following accusations of “malpractice” in a case involving the tragic death of a pregnant woman he had treated at the San Juan de Dios National Hospital. The young doctor faces charges of “omission of protocol” related to the caesarean section performed on a 19-year-old girl, which resulted in her subsequent death due to complications.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has held Dr. Romero accountable for failing to follow proper medical procedures during the surgery performed on July 16. Alondra Amaya, the victim, developed severe health complications, prompting doctors to order an ultrasound. Shockingly, the ultrasound revealed that her internal organs were contaminated with feces as a result of a perforation in her intestine, inflicted during the surgery.

A distraught family member shared, “They did a caesarean section, they cut her intestines and they didn’t realize it. She was recovering, but she wasn’t feeling well. He asked for an ultrasound, and they realized that her stomach was full of poop and blood.” Despite undergoing another surgery, Alondra did not regain consciousness and tragically passed away.

The remains of Alondra Amaya were laid to rest in the Santa María neighborhood of Tierra Blanca in San Miguel, as grieving family members demanded justice for her death. Prompted by public outrage, the PNC swiftly arrested Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco, affirming their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the population.

Confirming the arrest, the Prosecutor’s Office stated, “The Attorney General of the Republic has ordered the capture of Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim suffered a perforation in her intestine, which ultimately led to her demise during the cesarean section performed on July 16 in San Miguel.”

Multiple stakeholders have condemned such actions in the medical profession, vowing a zero-tolerance approach to any negligence that endangers the lives of patients. The Ministry of Health (Minsal) emphasized its commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of the population, asserting that all instances of medical personnel disregarding care protocols and compromising patient safety will face severe consequences.

Dr. Romero’s dismissal has been announced by Minsal in a statement, reiterating their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of medical care throughout the country. The doctor’s alleged negligence has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the quality of healthcare and the importance of ensuring accountability in the medical sector.

Originally from the municipality of Chirilagua, San Miguel, Alondra Amaya’s tragic death has highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into medical practices at the San Juan de Dios National Hospital. The case serves as a reminder of the critical role played by medical professionals in safeguarding the lives and well-being of patients.

The FGR will now proceed with the legal proceedings against Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco, marking a significant step towards justice for Alondra and her grieving family. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of upholding strict medical protocols and the need for continuous improvement in healthcare practices to prevent such tragic events from occurring in the future.