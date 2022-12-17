Aida Rostami, a 36-year-old Iranian doctor, has treated injured protesters in Tehran in recent weeks who feared retaliation if they turned to the official health system. That was until her disappearance earlier this week. A day later the police returned Aida’s lifeless body to her family stating that she was the victim of a car accident. However, the doctors at the morgue told the family members that they had seen the body torn apart with the typical signs of torture, in a state that would undoubtedly disprove the hypothesis of a car accident. The anti-regime news site IranWire writes it.

Dr. #AidaRostami36, who provided medical aid to treat the wounded protestors in Ekbatan, was kidnapped, brutally tortured & murdered by the IRI. Her lifeless body was returned to her family with a fractured hand, half of her face crushed & her left eye removed. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/fiuoEjk4zt — IOPHR (@IOPHRpress) December 16, 2022

Indignation over the fate of the young doctor is spreading on social media. Aida helped the demonstrators who took to the streets in Ekbatan, a few steps from Tehran. Then, all traces of her were suddenly lost. Her last contact was on December 12, when she called her mother from Chamran hospital, where she worked, asking if she needed anything for her house. But nothing more was heard of her.

Until yesterday, when the body was returned to the family: according to Iran Human Rights reports, he had a fractured hand, half of his face crushed and his left eye removed.

From the «Hands Off Cain» website

The Hands Off Cain website is also reporting on the news. It writes: “Iranians injured by security forces during ongoing nationwide protests avoid treatment in hospitals for fear of being arrested, tortured, prosecuted or killed. Doctors willing to defy risks to help the injured are treating protesters in their private surgeries, at protesters’ homes or elsewhere.

Well: «Aida Rostami, 36, was one of them. She was treating protesters in Ekbatan and other western neighborhoods of Tehran until she disappeared earlier this week. Her tortured body was handed over to her family the next day. After tending to several injured protesters in Ekbatan on Dec. 12, Rostami became aware that she was running out of medical supplies, a source close to her family told IranWire. The doctor left a protester’s home to get the things she needed and she was never seen alive again.’

A local police station called the family the next morning, announcing that Rostami had died in a car accident during the night. She was told to collect her body at a morgue.

The IranWire source said the car crash “definitely” was not the cause of his death. “The coroner told her family that he had been ordered not to reveal the true cause of Aida’s death. They said she didn’t die in a car accident, they killed her.’

Officers allowed relatives to see the body, but only after they insisted.

“It is not possible that when you are driving and have an accident, both hands are broken, the lower torso is damaged and the eye goes completely out of its socket.”

The family unsuccessfully asked the police to show them Rostami’s vehicle and the spot where the alleged car accident occurred. Rostami was buried in Gorgan, where her family is originally from.