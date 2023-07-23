Doctors Call for Fair Judicial Process for Arrested Salvadoran Gynecologist Accused of Malpractice

Title: Doctors demand fair judicial process for doctor accused of malpractice in El Salvador

Subtitle: Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics advocates for thorough investigation before imprisonment

Date: [Current Date]

The Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics of El Salvador (ASOGOES) has urged the Security authorities and the Ministry of Health (MINSAL) to ensure a fair judicial process for Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco, who was arrested on allegations of malpractice involving a young pregnant woman at the San Miguel Hospital.

In a statement shared on Facebook, ASOGOES called upon the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the Ministry of Health, and the National Civil Police (PNC) to verify the medical protocols followed by qualified personnel before subjecting Dr. Romero Blanco to imprisonment.

Emphasizing the importance of due process, ASOGOES underscored the need for a scientific and impartial investigation conducted by certified specialists. The association highlighted the significance of assessing medical actions based on established protocols and urged the involvement of a technically trained committee to audit the procedures. They stressed the necessity of avoiding societal destruction and imprisonment without prior scientific-based investigation.

Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco was apprehended on July 21 by the National Civil Police, allegedly for committing malpractice during a caesarean section at the San Juan de Dios hospital in San Miguel on July 16. Tragically, the victim, 20-year-old Alondra Isamar López Amaya, passed away on Wednesday last week.

According to the victim’s relatives, Alondra arrived at the hospital on Saturday afternoon and underwent a cesarean section performed by Dr. Romero on Sunday. However, she began experiencing fever and chest pain hours later. Alondra sought help from the nursing staff, but they allegedly ignored her pleas, even declining assistance when she needed to go to the bathroom.

The hospital report indicated that Alondra’s cause of death was an obstruction in her large intestine, which may have resulted from the accidental cutting of a portion of the intestine during the cesarean section.

Alondra’s brother, Willian Amaya, expressed his grief and frustration, stating that his sister’s symptoms were dismissed by the nursing staff. He recounted that when Alondra requested help to go to the bathroom, they callously responded that she had to manage on her own.

The Ministry of Health promptly released a statement on their social media platforms, announcing the termination of Dr. Romero Blanco’s employment due to omissions in the medical care protocol.

ASOGOES and concerned medical professionals are calling for a meticulous investigation process before condemning Dr. Romero Blanco. The request for transparency and a comprehensive review of medical procedures aims to ensure the appropriate punishment is delivered, while safeguarding the reputations and careers of dedicated professionals serving the healthcare system.

The case has sparked intense scrutiny and debate, highlighting the need for rigorous standards, patient-centric care, and the protection of both medical practitioners and patients. ASOGOES seeks to bring attention to the importance of thorough investigations and conscientious administration of justice to protect the integrity of the medical profession.

As the judicial process unfolds, the hope remains that justice will prevail for Alondra Isamar López Amaya and that appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

