Home World Doctors strike in Great Britain | Info
World

Doctors strike in Great Britain | Info

by admin
Doctors strike in Great Britain | Info

In Great Britain, doctors are planning a four-day strike that will begin next week.

Izvor: YouTube/LondonCityWalk/Screenshot

In Great Britain, a large number of doctors are planning to go on strike next week, which will last for four days. It is expected to cause a quarter of a million medical appointments to be delayed.

Last month, doctors in the UK went on strike for three days, delaying 175,000 appointments. Foreign media reports that the strike will begin on Tuesday and that it is organized by doctors who are at the beginning of their careers. As stated, this is one of a series of protests in the public sector organized with the demand for salary increases.

Last week, passport office workers began a five-week strike and security officers at Heathrow Airport walked off the job for 10 days. Teachers who recently rejected an offered salary increase plan to strike on April 27 and May 2, further inconveniencing parents and students.

(WORLD)

See also  The white woman and the hermit. - Japan world

You may also like

where we have already seen the dancer

five injured, two are serious

A fixed match in the NBA league, Dallas...

Sloba Radanović’s son Damjan looks like him Entertainment

Resuttana San Lorenzo wins, Cus Palermo and Casteldaccia...

Berlusconi, Zangrillo: ‘He responds well to therapy’. Sources:...

“I hated Christians. Now I’m one of them”

He defeats the tumor thanks to chemotherapy: he...

“Healthy outside, sick inside”. Among the doctors who...

Bike against truck, centaur dies in the province...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy