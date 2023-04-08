In Great Britain, doctors are planning a four-day strike that will begin next week.

In Great Britain, a large number of doctors are planning to go on strike next week, which will last for four days. It is expected to cause a quarter of a million medical appointments to be delayed.

Last month, doctors in the UK went on strike for three days, delaying 175,000 appointments. Foreign media reports that the strike will begin on Tuesday and that it is organized by doctors who are at the beginning of their careers. As stated, this is one of a series of protests in the public sector organized with the demand for salary increases.

Last week, passport office workers began a five-week strike and security officers at Heathrow Airport walked off the job for 10 days. Teachers who recently rejected an offered salary increase plan to strike on April 27 and May 2, further inconveniencing parents and students.

