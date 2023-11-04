Doctors who go, doctors who come

Italy also has an increasingly greater need for healthcare personnel: «But “importing” foreigners increases inequalities in the world», claims infectious disease specialist Viganò

Cuban doctors in Calabria, Argentinians in Sicily and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Paraguayans in Lombardy… While the number of foreign healthcare personnel coming to work in Italy increases, the number of Italians leaving our country to go abroad is also increasing. In Lombardy alone, between 6 and 7 thousand nurses have emigrated and around 4 thousand go to Switzerland every day. Meanwhile, the region, like the whole country, is forced, in turn, to “import” professionals to fill the increasingly dramatic deficit of medical and healthcare personnel.

The phenomenon of migration of doctors and nurses does not only concern the North and South of the world. It also closely concerns Italy. The dynamics, moreover, are not very different: there are those who leave in search of better working conditions and wages and those who arrive to fill the gaps in an often poorly managed and inefficient healthcare system, brought further to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. According to the National Institute for the Analysis of Public Policies (Inapp), the medical staff of the Italian Health Service decreased by 41 thousand units between 2008 and 2018, with a parallel progressive increase in the average age, which in 2020 it was 51 years for doctors and 47 for nurses. While healthcare workers from other countries are younger and increasingly numerous. The Association of doctors of foreign origin in Italy (Amsi) estimates that, in 2022, there were around 77,500, 2,500 more than the previous year: of these, 22 thousand are doctors, 38 thousand nurses, 5 thousand pharmacists and 5 thousand physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals. Eight out of ten work in the private sector, also because they have difficulty accessing public competitions. Foad Aodi, president of AMSI, confirms that «the demand for doctors, nurses and physiotherapists from public and private structures has increased by 35%, mainly from Sicily, Sardinia, Veneto, Lombardy, Umbria, Lazio, Calabria, Puglia and Molise”. And he also underlines how the presence of foreign staff has made it possible to “avoid the closure of more than 250 services in public and private healthcare facilities, polyclinics, general medicine and paediatrics”.

At the heart of the problem, obviously, there is – or should be – the fundamental right to health of citizens which today is increasingly questioned or not adequately guaranteed even in our country. So what to do? Is it enough to “import” foreign professionals, perhaps from poor and fragile countries from the point of view of healthcare systems?

Paolo Viganò, infectious disease specialist and long-time director of the infectious diseases department of the Legnano hospital, tries to contextualize it. With a dual gaze: from the North and the South. Having recently retired, he continues to deal with international cooperation, especially in the health field, through the Africa Solidarity Group, which operates in various countries on the continent and in particular supports the Fatebenefratelli hospitals of Tanguiéta in Benin and of Afagnan in Togo.

«I wouldn’t say that there is an enormous shortage in Italy – analyzes Viganò -: the doctor-patient ratio in our country is still higher than the European average. But there is a huge flight of doctors and healthcare personnel from public hospitals. It’s not just an economic question. We need to rethink the national health system which doesn’t work, create better working conditions and wages more in line with the European average, avoid or remedy programming errors.”

It is therefore within a broader and more complex framework that the phenomenon of the recruitment of healthcare personnel from other countries must also be seen: «Italy is not particularly attractive even for foreign doctors who, moreover, not all of them are adequately qualified. get ready. France and Great Britain are importing an impressive number of qualified operators, both because they have an enormous need and because they continue to be closely linked with the former colonies. We are doing it especially for residences for the elderly.”

Seen from the African continent, however, the phenomenon is even more disturbing. GS Africa, like many other organizations, has invested a lot of funds and energy in training local staff, supporting institutions in various countries to increase the number and quality of doctors and nurses and guarantee the population greater and more qualified access to healthcare. This is a right that cannot be taken for granted at all, since all healthcare is paid for, hospitals are only found in large centres, dispensaries have no doctors and sometimes not even medicines.

«We have often supported hospitals and health centers in the most peripheral regions of the countries where we operate to bring health services closer to people living in remote and abandoned areas – explains Dr. Viganò -. Often, however, these personnel, as soon as they have the chance, go elsewhere, to large cities or capitals, or are recruited by large international organizations. We have always thought that, despite the difficulty of always starting over from scratch, we had nevertheless contributed to training competent staff to serve the local population. This, of course, as long as he remains in his own country. Today, however, what we see is a massive exodus towards the richer countries. It is inevitable given the inequalities and imbalances that exist and which have increased after the Coronavirus pandemic. But this exodus only widens the gap and further depletes human resources in countries that are already poor and fragile from all points of view.”

