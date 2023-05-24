Doctors with Africa: “‘Let’s help them at home’ shouldn’t be a slogan, the continent needs doctors and nurses”

“When I hear people say “let’s help them at home” I feel like commenting: “Maybe! But let’s really help them, not with crumbs”. Don Dante Carrara is director of CUAMM, Doctors with Africawhich has been spent on the health of African populations for over 70 years.

On the occasion of Africa Day, which is celebrated on May 25, the NGO, founded in 1950 in Padua as a “University college for aspiring missionary doctors”, aims to triple the number of doctors and nurses it trains on the African continent every year.