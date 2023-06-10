Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO – MONDO MODA

the documentary MARY TYLER MOORE – The Lady of Television, directed by Emmy®-winning filmmaker James Adolphus (“Soul of a Nation”) and produced by Lena Waithe (“A Thousand and One”), Debra Martin Chase (“Harriet”) and Ben Selkow (“Q: In the Eye of the Storm”). ” from HBO), is available on HBO Max. The film made its world premiere at the 2023 SXSW Festival.

With access to Mary Tyler Moore’s vast archive, the doc introduces the American screen icon whose career spanned sixty years.

Combining Moore’s personal narrative with the pace of her professional achievements, the film highlights her groundbreaking roles and the enduring impact she had on the generations of women who followed her.

Moore’s career has broken boundaries at different times, most notably in her comedic roles as Laura Petrie on the 1960s sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and as single professional Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1960s. 1970s, both of which placed her at the forefront of female representation on television. Recognizing that so much of herself was woven into her playful characters, she struggled behind the scenes, privately dealing with an immeasurable tragedy that recurred in her portrayal of a grieving mother in the film “Gente Como a Gente”, for which she was nominated for an Oscar in 1980.

Over the last thirty-five years of her life, Moore has experienced a transformative period of self-discovery, moving to New York City, finding true love and becoming an impactful global advocate for diabetes research.

BEING MARY TYLER MOORE (original title) documents the life of a complex artist who changed the dynamics of how women were portrayed on television, who had a far-reaching influence on the business through her own production company, and helped to bring about massive change through her work as International President of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Giving voice to the film are family members, colleagues and people whose lives Mary Tyler has touched, including directors Rob Reiner, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and Jim Burrows, actors Ed Asner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Phylicia Rashad, Bernadette Peters and Joel Grey, writers and producers Allan Burns, James L. Brooks, Norman Lear, Debra Martin Chase, Treva Silverman, Susan Silver and Moore’s husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

BEING MARY TYLER MOORE it’s a production HBO Documentary Films in association with FIFTH SEASON. Produced by Hillman Grad, Debra Martin Chase, The Mission Entertainment and Good Trouble Studios. Directed by James Adolphus, produced by Ben Selkow, James Adolphus, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew C. Coles, Laura Gardner and executive produced by S. Robert Levine, MD and Michael Bernstein. The documentary is also from HBO executive producers Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, with Anna Klein serving as a coordinating producer.