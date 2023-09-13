Documentary “For those who Stay” premieres on GNT – MONDO MODA

Suicide has always been controversial. For decades, the word was not even mentioned in the media, with the aim of not encouraging its practice. However, things have changed.

The documentary “For those who stay” tackles the topic boldly. Directed by filmmaker Susanna Lira and written by journalist Márcia Disitzer, the doc premieres on Monday, September 18th on GNT.

It took months of research and interviews to gain the trust and complicity of the characters who went through the trauma of losing someone they loved. And no one better to interview them than journalist, writer and screenwriter Márcia Disitzer, who went through the painful traumatic experience of losing her parents in this way.

With sensitivity and emotion, she provides impactful accounts from those who remained and will remain throughout their lives in this process of overcoming such an abrupt loss.

When talking about this topic, the so-called “bereaved survivors”, children, parents, siblings and partners of those who chose to give up on life, are rarely portrayed. Thus, the documentary addresses suicide from the perspective of those who remain and who need to rebuild their own existence after this traumatic situation.

Through testimonies, notes, notes and memories from those who survived the suicide of a loved one, the emotional drawers of those who went through this loss and moved on with inexorable scars and often unanswered questions will be opened.

In addition to the mourners, we have the participation of volunteers from the Center for the Valorization of Life (CVV) and an expert on the subject, the “suicidologist” from São Paulo Karina Fukumitsu, who are also part of this panel.

About Yellow September

In 2013, Antônio Geraldo da Silva, president of the Brazilian Psychiatric Association, placed the international Yellow September® campaign on the national calendar. And, since 2014, ABP – in partnership with the Federal Council of Medicine – CFM – has been promoting and gaining partners throughout Brazil with this campaign.

September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, but the initiative takes place throughout the year. Currently, Yellow September® is the biggest anti-stigma campaign in the world! In 2023, the motto is “If you need it, ask for help!” and several actions are already being developed.

Suicide is a sad reality that affects the whole world and causes great harm to society. According to the latest research carried out by the World Health Organization – WHO in 2019, more than 700,000 suicides are recorded worldwide, not counting underreported episodes, as this estimates more than 1 million cases. In Brazil, records approach 14 thousand cases per year, that is, on average 38 people commit suicide per day.

Although numbers are decreasing around the world, countries in the Americas are going against this trend, with rates that continue to increase, according to the WHO. It is known that practically 100% of all suicide cases were related to mental illnesses, mainly undiagnosed or incorrectly treated. Therefore, most cases could have been avoided if these patients had access to psychiatric treatment and quality information.

