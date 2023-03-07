The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodika, said tonight to Srna that the American Embassy, ​​with its announcement about the statement of the head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Husein Kavazović, showed that it is on the side of Muslims and that Serbs should think about it.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/Srna

“To allow someone who is a religious leader to threaten with a weapon, that means introducing political Islam in the armed sense here, as it has been done in some other places in the world. If the US ambassador thinks it’s okay to use it as an attack on Republika Srpska, or me personally, then that says more about him, and not about me,” said Dodik.

Dodik said that the American ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Michael Murphy, went beyond all bounds of polite diplomatic behavior and that he was clearly trying to make it clear whose side he was on.

“He did not appear when the imam spoke badly about the Serbian Orthodox Church. He did everything to show that he is a supporter and mercenary of these Muslims and their interests in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Dodik.

He pointed out that the Serbs have survived many, and that they will survive such an incorrect type. “I stand by the fact that the happiest country is America, because there is no American ambassador,” said Dodik.

The US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina announced today that the statements and reactions that dominate the political discourse in Bosnia and Herzegovina are deeply destructive for the country and its society, and that it is especially disappointing when any religious leader mentions or threatens violence as a solution to the problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The suggestion that there is a greater need for “peace and tolerance” in BiH is good, but this recommendation must be equally applied to the political leaders of BiH, as well as to its religious leaders, and no less to the President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik,” they stated from of the American Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein Kavazović stated that “the country should be defended with weapons, if the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina fall”.

At the beginning of February, Kavazović supported imam Amir Mahić from Kozarac, who called Saint Sava the originator of fascism, and the Serbian Orthodox Church – a sect.

