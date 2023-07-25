Dodik after the meeting with the Troika in Sarajevo Info

A meeting of the leaders of the Troika with the presidents of SNSD Milorad Dodik and HDZ Dragan Čović was held in Sarajevo tonight.

Dodik said that a session of the House of Representatives will be held on August 22 and that the BiH Council of Ministers will be filled.

“We are coming out of a period of great uproar and we have an agreement. We will pass the law on the ombudsman, we will resolve the law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council through the collegium, and we will also resolve the law related to access to information.” said Dodik at the press conference after the meeting.

He said that at the meeting it was agreed to leave the “Berlin process”. two agreements which, previously, should be confirmed by the competent authorities.

Dodik announced that working groups will be formed with regard to all segments of the judiciary, which will have the task of proposing laws or legal solutions that should be adopted through the procedure as foreseen.

“Of course, during that period, procedures should also be prepared and procedures may be initiated to fill certain structures from the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and other institutions as far as the judiciary is concerned.”explained Dodik.

He repeated that all this was agreed today and that he stands behind it, as well as that he is ready to work on it.

President of the SDP BiH Nermin Nikšić he said after the meeting of the leaders of the partner parties in the government at the BiH level that there is no alternative to talks, and that tonight they managed to agree on a set of European laws which, if adopted, will make a huge step forward on the way to the EU.

“Of course, it would not be the first time that we agree on something and it is not fulfilled. We will do everything, we will have another meeting before the session of the House of Representatives, so that this set of laws will be passable, which would be a quality decision according to our partners in the European Commission if the authorities in BiH want to work on fulfilling 14 priorities and conditions necessary for candidate status and EU membership in the foreseeable future.”Nikšić told reporters in Sarajevo.

