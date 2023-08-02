Home » Dodik and Vučić on Friday at the memorial to the victims on Petrovačka cesta | Info
Croatian aviation 28 years ago in the Pogrom “Storm” bombed Serbian refugee columns on the road in the village of Janjila near Bosanski Petrovac

Source: Srna/Jelena Dešić

The Presidents of Republika Srpska and Serbia, Milorad Dodik and Aleksandar Vučić, will visit on Friday, August 4, the memorial and the future complex with a memorial chapel to the Serbian refugees killed on the Petrovac road in the village of Janjila near Bosanski Petrovac, it was announced from the Office of the Bishop of Bihać-Petrovac.

The Bishop’s Cabinet stated that Dodik and Vučić will lay flowers and pay respect to the victims who were killed at that place on August 7, 1995.

His Eminence Bishop Sergije of Bihac-Petrova will also attend this event with the clergy.

The central ceremony marking the Day of Remembrance of all Serbs who died and were exiled in the “Storm” Pogrom will be held the same day in Prijedor at 7:00 p.m., on Major Zoran Karlica Square.

The commemoration of this event is organized by the committees of the governments of Republika Srpska and Serbia for nurturing the tradition of liberation wars.

28 years ago, in the “Storm” pogrom, Croatian aviation bombed Serbian refugee columns on the road in the village of Janjila near Bosanski Petrovac.

Director of the Documentation and Information Center “Veritas”, Savo Štrbac, said earlier that a refugee convoy from Lika and northern Dalmatia was going that way and that ten people died on the spot, among them four children, a 20-year-old girl, and several dozen The Serbs were seriously wounded, after which two of them succumbed.

See also  Afghanistan, after the Taliban's capture of Kabul, hunger and poverty

Štrbac stated that the most tragic fate of Vedrana Stijelja, who lost her husband and father-in-law on Petrovačka cesta, was that both she and her three-year-old daughter were wounded.

Vedrana gave birth in a hospital in Novi Sad and died during childbirth, and the doctors said that the only reason for her death was the shock she experienced, Štrbac said.

SRNA

