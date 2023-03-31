The President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the RS has assurances that China has decided to accept the bonds of the Republika Srpska.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said tonight that he has assurances that China has decided to accept the bonds of Srpska as guarantee and financing instruments.

“Usually everyone is focused on the West, but since two days ago, we have assurances that the Chinese state and authorities have decided to accept Republika Srpska bonds as guarantee and financing instruments. They even offer to carry out highway construction works for us to issue bondse”, said Dodik, reports RTRS

Addressing the event “Choice of the most successful in the economy of the Republic of Srpska” for 2022, the president of Srpska stated that they are trying to enter the Chinese market and create an alternative for everyone.

He said that the choice of Republika Srpska must be both one and the other side, that it cannot be closed.

Dodik stated that the credit rating of Republika Srpska is stable, which, he said, indicates that the Republic and businessmen can go through financial institutions with easier procedures.