Dodik at Kočić’s choir | Info

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik pointed out today in Stričići near Banjaluka that Petar Kočić marked the era of the true struggle of the Serbian people for freedom, and that the contemporary set of people in power in Srpska are also fighting for the same values.

“Fighting for the freedom of the Serbian people, for their rights and property, is the most important thing today,” said Dodik.

Dodik told journalists before the start of the central cultural and artistic program marking this year’s “Kočić Choir” that the name and work of this national tribune were marked by suffering and patriotism.

He stated that Kočić, who was also a member of parliament, fought for the freedom of the Serbian people in difficult times, did not think about his status, personal position and that he always did it in a legal way, and he was later punished.

Dodik emphasized that Kočić marked the era of the true struggle of the Serbian people for freedom under the rule of the Austro-Hungarians, who continued to oppress the Serbian people of this region, just as the Ottoman Empire did several centuries before them.

“Reading Kočić today, what he said at that time speaks the same way in this time. In this time we have an almost identical thing – that a foreign governor, a German or an Austrian, in that part of the world, is trying, as in Kočić’s time, to imposes its will to the detriment of Serbs in the desire to eliminate them, to take away their property and freedom,” said Dodik.

Dodik said that it is therefore important to return to Kočić and that younger generations should read all of Kočić’s works and understand them in the right way.

“That is why we are here every year to give importance to Kočić, who is an indispensable part of this nation,” said Dodik.

Dodik added that today and last night, several tens of thousands of people from Srpska, Serbia, the region, Austria, and Germany gathered in Stričići to commemorate the “58th Kočić choir”.

“It is this synergy that allows us to maintain our identity and what Kočić fought for. The contemporary set of people in power in Srpska absolutely understands that this time is significantly the same as Kočić’s time – to fight for the freedom of the Serbian people, for the right and property of this nation is the most important thing,” said Dodik.

The central manifestation of the three-day commemoration of the “58th Kočić Choir” began this morning with the Holy Liturgy in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Stričići near Banjaluka, commemorating Petar Kočić, Serbian writer and national tribune, and his father Gerasimos.

In addition to Dodik, the president and vice-president of the National Assembly of Srpska Nenad Stevandić and Anja Ljubojević, the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska Željka Stojičić, MPs, the mayor of Banja Luka and numerous citizens are attending the event.

