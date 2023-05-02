Dodik did not appear at the fair in Mostar Info

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, although he was announced, did not appear today at the opening of the Mostar fair.

The director of the Mostar fair, Dalfina Bošnjak, in her opening address, welcomed numerous dignitaries and high-ranking officials from BiH and the region attending the opening of this event, including the president of the RS, Milorad Dodik, and his delegation.

Nothing would be strange if Milorad Dodik was really there, but he is not. In her words, it was not even emphasized that Dodik was not attending the opening of this event, but words of welcome were addressed.

As Klix.ba has learned, there are no RS officials in the first and second rows where high-ranking officials sit, as well as state ministers Staša Košarc, Zoran Tegeltija and Nenad Nešić.

The prime minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković, is not there either. Why this is so, is currently unknown.

At the same time, the newly appointed federal prime minister Nermin Nikšić and several ministers, the head of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are present in Mostar. of diplomacy Elmedin Konaković, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and his colleague from Serbia Ana Brnabić and others.

Earlier today, Istraga.ba announced that according to the plan to sit at the lunch organized by the Mostar fair, Milorad Dodik was supposed to sit at the head table in the company of the high representative Kristijan Šmit, who is not recognized by the Republika Srpska authorities.

By all accounts, nothing will come of it, unless the SNSD leader comes to Mostar in the meantime.

The international business fair, where almost 800 exhibitors from 30 countries are presented, opened today in Mostar, and will last until May 6.

