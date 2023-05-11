Home » Dodik is going to Russia Info
World

Dodik is going to Russia Info

by admin
Dodik is going to Russia Info

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that on May 23 he should be in Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Brankica Spasenić – Mondo

Dodik said that he will not talk about weapons, but that he is interested in how the future world is viewed, whether they would be able to adapt to it.

“We will discuss that topic, we will try to discuss development projects, we will look for some modalities,” Dodik told RTRS last night.

He pointed out that he was elected to represent their aspiration on behalf of a people and that this is his obligation.

Dodik asked what Russia did to us, and added that he regrets the conflict in Ukraine, as well as that the West is trying to prolong that conflict.

(Srna)

See also  War in Ukraine, so «Stranger Things» won on the end of the story

You may also like

New Israeli attack on Gaza: a Jihad leader...

Stay Homas, album review HOMAS (2023)

Gaza: new Israeli raids, another Jihad leader killed...

Ok start for Paceco, beat Città del Redentore...

daily horoscope for May 11 | Entertainment

What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

Messina Denaro’s “practice” for recovering cash

Vitamin E will allow you to never age:...

Partizan lost to Real Madrid Mica Berić statement...

Prigozhin’s dangerous game – now it also irritates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy