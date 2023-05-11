Dodik is going to Russia Info

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that on May 23 he should be in Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Brankica Spasenić – Mondo

Dodik said that he will not talk about weapons, but that he is interested in how the future world is viewed, whether they would be able to adapt to it.

“We will discuss that topic, we will try to discuss development projects, we will look for some modalities,” Dodik told RTRS last night.

He pointed out that he was elected to represent their aspiration on behalf of a people and that this is his obligation.

Dodik asked what Russia did to us, and added that he regrets the conflict in Ukraine, as well as that the West is trying to prolong that conflict.

(Srna)