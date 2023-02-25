Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik pointed out that Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency Denis Bećirović and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers Elmedin Konaković are trying to impose what is the narrative of Sarajevo and Muslims in BiH as the position of BiH.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/Srna

Dodik assessed that such a policy does not lead to good.

“I think that this policy does not lead to good things and will not lead to compact work in the Council of Ministers. If this continues, we will redefine our positions on all of this,” said Dodik Srni.

Dodik said that the old practice is obviously continuing, regardless of the fact that they tried to form new government bodies at the BiH level.

“We see that Mr. Denis Bećirović, out of his hatred for Republika Srpska and the Serbs, for Russia, is trying to falsely present himself as the one who speaks on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Of course, he does not speak on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the Muslims who elected him,” he said. Dodik.

According to him, Bećirović cannot speak on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina because that is not provided for in the Constitution.

“The same one who tries to promote himself as someone who respects international law, absolutely violates international law, falsely presents himself, makes false claims, speaks on behalf of BiH positions that have never been agreed upon by the bodies of BiH and continues to create problems in BiH”, he added. is Dodik.

He emphasized that no one asked Bećirović about awarding the order to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was our sovereign decision and we made that decision and awarded Vladimir Putin the order. It is a recognition of our long-term work and has nothing to do with Ukraine and what is happening in Ukraine,” added Dodik.

He stated that Bećirović is trying to present himself as someone who should have been questioned, as someone who should have the final word on the matter.

“I think he overplayed his game a little with all of this and that there will be a split in the Presidency itself and in relations at the BiH level very quickly if this continues,” emphasized Dodik.

He noted that the Constitution does not provide for a Serbian, Muslim or Croatian member of the Presidency to speak on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina, if it is not the decisions of the bodies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, first of all the Presidency.

“Bećirović, giving a statement on the occasion of the alleged anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, missed everything, falsely presented himself and falsely claimed that it was the policy of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is, of course, not the policy of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but of Muslims and him who represents Muslims,” ​​said Dodik.

Dodik says that he thought that some problems related to political representation were resolved in the communication with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Elmedin Konaković.

“Konaković is the minister of foreign affairs in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in this respect he should represent a coordinated policy, not a policy that he thinks should be. Just like Bećirović, he is trying to impose what is the narrative of Sarajevo, Muslims in Sarajevo and Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a position Bosnia and Herzegovina,” added Dodik.

According to him, it is impossible to be so naive or rude, or one or the other, and say that EU policy must be followed and that he /Konaković/ is the one who implements it, absolutely ignoring that for every decision to join EU policy, it is necessary to make positions of BiH authorities.

He added that such positions of BiH authorities did not exist, above all of the Presidency, and that Konaković is committing a criminal offense by sending his instructions to the BiH ambassador to the UN without the position of BiH, that is, without the position of the Presidency.

“In this regard, now behaving naively or rudely and talking about how we don’t understand something, and he and some others in Sarajevo understand it and give it as his right that he can do something and break the law,” he said. Dodik.

Since this was not discussed and Konaković did not consider it necessary to consult with him or with Cvijanović on these issues, and they believed that something like that would happen, Dodik believes that it is quite simple for them to respond in this way and to say Konaković that this policy of “making a fool” will not help in solving the overall relations in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Elmedin Konaković, did not speak on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina in many positions this time either.

“He spoke on behalf of his story and the relationship of his people, Bosniaks, Muslims. I think that, if the working atmosphere of the new Council of Ministers and the new Presidency of BiH is to be maintained, it is absolutely necessary to hold consultations again and see how we will act, otherwise everything will fall apart like a house of cards,” emphasized Dodik.

Dodik stated that going anywhere for a visit implies a pre-agreed platform, a pre-agreed policy that should be agreed at the BiH level, and not “pretend to be crazy” about it and just promote your views and talk about all that.

Konaković said yesterday that he was “surprised by the violent reaction of the representative of Republika Srpska” to his instruction to BiH Ambassador to the UN Sven Alkalaj on the method of voting in the UN on the resolution calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, even though there was no consensus for this in the Presidency of BiH, and pointed out that his instruction stems from “respecting the obligations from BiH’s candidate status to follow the EU’s foreign policy”.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Bećirović announced that he condemns the policy of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and that “BiH, together with the free and democratic world, stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom.”