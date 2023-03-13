The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said today that seizing property from Srpska would mean the end of it and the Serbian people in these areas, but that this will not be allowed because the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina are unconstitutional and do not make any sense.

Source: BH journalists

“Let them talk about secession as much as they want – Republika Srpska will not be in Bosnia and Herzegovina if its property is stolen,” Dodik told reporters in East Sarajevo.

Dodik believes that Bosniaks have the right not to like Republika Srpska, which they openly say when they say that it is a “smaller entity”, but that Srpska is big enough, it is bigger than both them and BiH.

“Why do they think we should love BiH? I don’t respect BiH as much as they don’t respect Republika Srpska, and that’s unconstitutional behavior. Let’s go back to the Constitution if you want – if you don’t, this won’t go anywhere,” said Dodik.

He stated that there was talk of a new government at the BiH level and that all policies would change.

“Maybe theirs, but ours won’t. We can come to an agreement. When you get to the key issues, they say – what will the others in Sarajevo tell us. This is how (Sulejman) Tihić, (Zlatko) Lagumdžija, (Haris) Siljadžić and the previous and these now,” said Dodik and emphasized that everyone, regardless of the political spectrum in Sarajevo, behaves the same when it comes to key issues.

Dodik stated that he is not interested in what he will say in Sarajevo, but that he is ready for an agreement.

“You are only ready for BiH with one president and police reform, which they have not given up on until today. No matter how much it angers them – we live in Republika Srpska as a state and we will continue to do so. Quietly, slowly we will bring it where it needs to be,” he pointed out. is Dodik.

He also referred to the recent statements of Denis Bećirović, a member of the BiH Presidency, about “Bosnia on historical maps”.

“Then there were no Bosniaks in that area. Now they are privatizing something, it was never a state as it is understood today. Then he says, the basic problem of every state is property. That is correct. Then Bosnia is not a state because it does not have its own property,” he pointed out. is Dodik.

Dodik reminded that Bećirović mentioned “the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina since Dayton continues to function as Bosnia and Herzegovina without any prefix with international sovereignty”, which he believes is not disputed.

“But they put a full stop after that sentence. They don’t mention the partition and the allegation – with the internal arrangements provided for in the new Constitution – doesn’t mention that,” explained the president of Republika Srpska.

He emphasized that the internal regulation is regulated by the article of the Constitution which says “only what is expressly given to the jurisdiction of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, and that everything else belongs to the entities, but nowhere is there a single word about property.

The President of Republika Srpska believes that the decisions made by the Constitutional Court are unconstitutional and do not make any sense, and that they cannot be based on the Succession Agreement. “No international agreement cancels the internal order. They want that Succession Agreement to cancel the internal order,” added Dodik.

