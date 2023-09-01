Dodik on the protests at the entity border | Info

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad, said that he is proud of the citizens, because today’s protests in four locations, where 12,000 people gathered, showed their strength and will to defend Serbia.

Dodik said that citizens have the right to express their opinion.

“I want to say that there is a border, not an administrative line. That is clearly written in the Dayton Peace Agreement. There is a demarcation. That is my answer to what we heard from Sarajevo today,” Dodik told RTRS.

He emphasized that there is a limit in behavior as well.

“If politicians from Sarajevo can accept that a foreigner comes and imposes laws that violate the Constitution, then they do not respect the country they live in. We do not accept that,” said Dodik and added that there is dualism in Sarajevo.

The President of Srpska pointed out that today’s processes are very important, because they may resolve issues in the judiciary.

“There is a very serious issue here on the scene. I am proud of everyone who supported me. And of my international friends who cannot understand that a foreigner can come and impose laws and that there is a Court and the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH that act on that basis. And The court and the Prosecutor’s Office can do that, because they are not legally appointed either,” said Dodik.

After the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sarajevo Canton banned today’s protest organized by the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Serbs in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina in front of the Court and the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina “due to non-fulfillment of formal conditions and for security reasons”, peaceful protests were held at the entity border in East Sarajevo. Doboj, Loparam and in Herzegovina, namely Nevesinje.

Citizens stopped traffic for half an hour to express their dissatisfaction with the ban on protests in Sarajevo and to support the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the acting director of the “Official Herald”, Miloš Lukić, against whom the Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina has filed an indictment.

