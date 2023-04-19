Dodik on the relationship between the FBiH and the Serbian Open | Info

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said today that in Sarajevo, they pathologically cannot tolerate any success of Srpska, so they do not want to see that the “Serbian Open” tennis tournament in Banja Luka is organized at the highest level.

Dodik stated that a column was published today in Sarajevo’s “Avaz” in which it is stated that a world-class tennis tournament is being held in Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks to Novak Djokovic and that this is the only true statement.

“Nowhere is it mentioned that the BiH level did not invest a penny in this event, and they do not mention, even though the whole world knows it, that it is being held under the name “Serbian Open””. Dodik told reporters in Slatina near Laktaš.

He stated that the participants themselves admitted that the “Serbian Open” was organized at the highest level, but that it was obvious that they could not tolerate it pathologically in Sarajevo. “As far as we are concerned, let them continue. We have our own policies,” said Dodik.

The president of Srpska also talked to many participants of the tournament, and explained that everyone is grateful for the conditions and environment and for everything done in a short period of time, which goes beyond the categorization of this kind of competition.

“We had problems with the weather the first two days, but according to the weather forecast, the following days will be nicer. Today, after 3:00 p.m., we expect Djokovic to take the court, which will be the central event of the tournament.” says Dodik.

Dodik emphasized that the tennis complex is equipped for a much higher level, that is, for tournaments of the ATP-500 series, even ATP-1,000.

He expressed his satisfaction that only praise can be heard about the work done from all sides, and reminded that a representative of the ATP technical commission visited the construction site a month and a half ago, and he did so recently when he said that he did not believe that everything would be completed on time and that he is satisfied with what he sees.

The “Serbian Open” tournament from the 250 series will be played until April 23, when the final is scheduled to take place on the newly built central court of the tennis complex in the “Mladen Stojanović” park.

