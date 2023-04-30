Dodik on the report of Srpska to the Security Council: The essence of returning to the BiH Constitution Info

The President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik pointed out that what is written in the 29th Report of the Government of the RS sent to the UN Security Council is the essence of the government’s policy in the RS, which is the return to the Constitution of BiH and the elimination of all previous desecrations of the Constitution and the Dayton Agreement.

“Sometimes, when we say that Bosnia and Herzegovina is impossible without the Dayton Agreement, they make various theories, stories, secessions out of it,” said Dodik in Aleksandrovac.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska believes that if the Dayton Agreement cannot function, then BiH is meaningless and should not survive.

Dodik said that the policy of Republika Srpska is key, which is to return to the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, eliminate all previous desecrations of the Constitution and the Dayton Agreement, and that this is the essence of Srpska’s address to the UN Security Council.

“If Bosnia and Herzegovina is not Dayton, then it will not be any. They can call it secession, separation, but they must take Serbia seriously, which cannot accept the violation of the Dayton Agreement by the will of some foreigners,” said Dodik.

He noted that Kristijan Šmit was not elected by the Security Council, that he did not address there, nor did he receive any verification, and that he is again trying to impose laws, even in Republika Srpska.

Dodik repeated that Republika Srpska will not publish Šmit’s laws in the Official Gazette.

“Later, through the legislation of the Republika Srpska, we will regulate that area so that his story and intervention are meaningless. I think we are at the end of the overall development of the situation around BiH. And it can be summed up in one thing – Either the letter of the Constitution or we leave BiH”. pointed out Dodik.

In the 29th Report of the Government of Republika Srpska, which was sent to the UN Security Council, it is written, among other things, that all parties must respect and adhere to the Dayton Agreement in order for BiH to succeed, and that Republika Srpska has no plan for secession, nor has it taken steps in that direction. but only tries to protect its own competencies guaranteed by the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

