Dodik on US sanctions against Serbian officials | Info

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said tonight that those who introduce sanctions want to change Serbian officials, to do as they want, but that they will not achieve anything because Srpska was created to last.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/Srna

“That’s a message to them. If they think they worried us, they didn’t. I’ve been living through it for several years, I don’t know what they thought they achieved with the sanctions,” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.

He pointed out that Republika Srpska was created to last, not to disappear.

“We will not allow it. America did not elect us, America will not dismiss us.” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.

Dodik stated that those who introduce sanctions want to change Serbian officials, that some will come who will remain silent and say only what others want to hear.

“They are trying, first of all, the big global powers, like the United States, who think they should discipline anyone who doesn’t want to think the same way as them, to criticize the same way as them and to surrender their freedom to quasi-ideas about BiH that they want to centralize. Sanctions are completely unnecessary,” said Dodik.

Dodik stated that these sanctions will bring a lot of unrest into people’s lives, but that they will not cause anything in particular to Srpska, adding that he, Željka Cvijanović and other officials are representatives of the people from whom they were elected.

He also assessed that 500 years was clearly not enough for the Serbian people in these areas to be tortured, chased, sanctioned, and beaten, so now this “new, so-called modern version of sanctions” remains.

We remind you that the Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska Radovan Višković, the President of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, the Minister of Justice Miloš Bukejlović and the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović were put on the US blacklist.

(SRNA/WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

