Dodik on Viktor Orban’s visit and support | Info

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said today that Srpska does not want to endanger peace, but that it will not easily give up the political struggle for its status and rights obtained by the Constitution and the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“Republika Srpska is a community of peace. We do not want to endanger peace, but we want stability, security for everyone, but we are not those who will easily give up the political struggle for our status and our rights obtained by the Constitution and the Dayton Agreement. In this regard, we are ready very heartily to deal with all challenges and to listen to both friends and others and weigh them in the right way”said Dodik.

At a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Banja Luka, Dodik said that it is unusual for someone coming from an EU member state to offer partnership, equality in relations, discussions, and approaches without being arrogant and dictating.

“This is a big visit from friends. Those attitudes are not differentiated in such a way that Bosniaks or Croats are placed in a subordinate position in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is an offer to everyone who wants to cooperate, and that’s how I understand the stay of Prime Minister Orban and his delegation. An offer to everyone, both Bosniaks and Croats, an offer for projects as well as for political dialogue”emphasized Dodik.

The President of Srpska pointed out that it is important that one can hear firsthand how relations will be built, as well as that Hungary’s Balkan policy is something that the Balkans need.

Dodik believes that the Balkans, which are different in nature, far from this area, will never be stabilized and will never be sufficiently understood, if it is not understood by its honorable neighbors.

“I think this is the beginning of our debate on this issue as well, and almost no one knows what the EU will look like in five years, but we are a community that aspires to that and we want to be there“, said Dodik.

He added that the Republika Srpska wants us to be visible in that process and that its status in Bosnia and Herzegovina in accordance with the Constitution is respected.

According to him, Orban’s statement that Bosnia and Herzegovina is Hungary’s honorary neighbor shows that Hungary, through this visit, as well as otherwise, is showing interest in the development of events in this area.

Dodik stated that the world is far different than it was 10 years ago, and that today they heard from one of the leading leaders of the EU that the union is at a standstill.

He added that he was pleased to hear that Bosnia and Herzegovina should already be a member of the Union and that it is being modeled there through legislation.

“However, it is obvious that there is a part of the bureaucracy that wants to keep its privileges in the endless processes in which it stifles and prevents the rapid progress that Europe and everyone in this region needs.“, emphasized Dodik.

Dodik is convinced that by exchanging experiences with Hungary, it is possible to measure one’s place in the current processes in the right way and to monitor that place in the best possible way.

