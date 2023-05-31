Dodik pardoning the president of RS 2022 | Info

Last year, the President of Republika Srpska did not pardon a single convict, and only three reports with requests for pardons were submitted to him.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

It was about one convict each for criminal offenses – sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15, then for accepting a bribe, forging or destroying an official document, and the criminal offense of grievous bodily harm.

The court that conducted the first-instance criminal proceedings and the clemency commission of the RS Ministry of Justice gave a negative opinion for all three convicts.

During most of last year, Željka Cvijanović held the position of president, and since mid-November, the president has been Milorad Dodik.

Making a decision on pardon is, in addition to the constitutional right of the President of the RS and his discretionary authority, in which the general interest of the state and society, general values, the principle of resocialization, humanitarian and other relevant reasons as well as the personal characteristics of the individual case (family, health, social and economic) are respected ).

Mirko Šarović (240) and Dragan Čavić (222) pardoned the most convicts of all the presidents of Republika Srpska.

(World)