Home » Dodik praised Željka Cvijanović Info
World

Dodik praised Željka Cvijanović Info

by admin
Dodik praised Željka Cvijanović Info

“She told the Security Council about Šmit – who is this guy?”

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the performance of BiH Presidency Chairperson Željka Cvijanović at the UN Security Council in New York today was “phenomenal” and that “what she did was capital”.

“Imagine if Željka Cvijanović, born in Teslić, goes and leaves the Security Council, and then comes back and presents everything calmly and objectively”said Dodik for RTRS.

Dodik said that this is capital that she has done and presented a position that, as he assessed, helps BiH the most.

He pointed out that he believed in the potential of Cvijanović, who today went on the global stage and said “who is this guy” referring to Kristijan Šmit.

“Željka has no problem speaking in front of anyone”says Dodik.

Speaking about the members of the Security Council, Dodik asked how France can be a role model when a million people walk the streets and break them?

He also believes that America is making disastrous moves here.

(Srna)

See also  Putin warns the West and "provocateurs": "Don't cross the red line"

You may also like

Migrants risk jumping on a train bound for...

Partizan’s injured Mario Hezonja stepped on the touchline...

Jozef Fritzl who raped his daughter for 24...

Poland has decided to no longer use the...

Milan, Pioli: “Let’s hope Leao can make it”...

relive the match LIVE

Schedule of the sixth edition of LemoaKustik Fest

željko obradović real partisan statement | Sport

Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin divorces her husband:...

Inter beats Milan and “sees” Istanbul

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy