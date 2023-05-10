Dodik praised Željka Cvijanović Info

“She told the Security Council about Šmit – who is this guy?”

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the performance of BiH Presidency Chairperson Željka Cvijanović at the UN Security Council in New York today was “phenomenal” and that “what she did was capital”.

“Imagine if Željka Cvijanović, born in Teslić, goes and leaves the Security Council, and then comes back and presents everything calmly and objectively”said Dodik for RTRS.

Dodik said that this is capital that she has done and presented a position that, as he assessed, helps BiH the most.

He pointed out that he believed in the potential of Cvijanović, who today went on the global stage and said “who is this guy” referring to Kristijan Šmit.

“Željka has no problem speaking in front of anyone”says Dodik.

Speaking about the members of the Security Council, Dodik asked how France can be a role model when a million people walk the streets and break them?

He also believes that America is making disastrous moves here.

(Srna)