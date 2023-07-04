Home » Dodik reacted to Bećirević’s meeting with the British | Info
Dodik reacted to Bećirević's meeting with the British

Dodik reacted to Bećirević’s meeting with the British | Info

The President of the RS Milorad Dodik reacted to the conversation between the member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, and the British Prime Minister Riši Sunak.

Earlier today, Bećirović commented on the possibility of Dodik’s dismissal, and Sunak stated that Britain is determined to continue to be a factor of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The United Kingdom strongly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and is taking additional steps to protect the peace process and the security of its citizens.”said the British Prime Minister.

Dodik commented on his Twitter that he “believes that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was referring to the officials of his government when he said that Great Britain will take measures against all those who threaten the sovereignty and integrity of BiH”.

“The British Prime Minister, in response to the question of parliamentarian Cairns, a Muslim lobbyist, to whom President (Husein) Kavazović personally hands over certificates of thanks, says that Great Britain will take measures against all those who threaten the sovereignty and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. I believe that he was also referring to the officials of his government. , which have been undermining the sovereignty of BiH for almost 30 years”wrote Dodik.

Bećirović met with Sunak in the midst of the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggered by the latest decision of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, which, on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Milorad Dodik, adopted a law on the exclusion of the jurisdiction of the State Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the territory of Srpska.

