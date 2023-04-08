The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik visited today the construction site of the tennis courts in Banja Luka Park “Mladen Stojanović”, where the ATP tournament “Serbian Open” will be played.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/Srna

Dodik visited the tennis complex in the company of the president of the Organizing Committee of the “Serbian Open” tournament, Bojan Vujić, and member of the Board of Directors of the Republika Srpska Tennis Association, Saša Trivić.

Previously, several tennis shots were exchanged on one of the courts to symbolically confirm the condition of the clay.

The opening of the tennis complex, which will have a central court with a capacity of 6,000 seats, is planned for April 12.

At the “Serbian Open” from April 16 to 23, tennis fans will have the opportunity to see the world‘s best tennis player Novak Djokovicas well as other tennis stars.

Apart from Djokovic, he will play in Banja Luka Andrej Rubljov, Stanislas Vavrinka, Borna Ćorić, Gael Monfis, Rišar Gaske, Fabio Fonjini, Laslo Đere, Filip Krajinović…

“Serbian Open 2023” is an ATP tournament from the 250 series, which, after two consecutive years in Belgrade, is being held in Banja Luka this year.

(Srna)