Does anyone know who I am? – breaking latest news

Film titles, stories by Simenon: the woman in the well, the girl in men’s clothes, the body wrapped in a carpet, the unknown woman from Teteringen, a woman at the border, the corpse with a flowery tattoo. They are the identification labels, almost fictional, which next to the more anonymous acronyms for each country (Bel01, Nl03, D02) Interpol has given twenty-two unsolved cases: lifeless women found over at least thirty years in Holland, Belgium and Germany.

Shoes and jewelry What remains, what little is known of a patchwork of nameless people, as those who killed them remain nameless, is made public by the police. Documents closed for years in a drawer or in a file now spring to light together with a scattered catalog of personal effects: the size 3 tennis shoes she wore without socks “the woman on the highway” found near Heilbronn in March 1986, the small diamond on the incisor of the charred body found in the forest of Altena, the woman of the dam with Vos brand red jeans, a torso and two legs found inside a rubbish bin floating in a quiet canal of Amsterdam. For the first time, the investigators have decided to share the news relating to these “cold cases” on the Internet, in the hope of acknowledging the victims, if not the perpetrators.

The girl with the false nails They called it «Operation Identify Me». Find out who I am, who I was. On the Interpol website you can find the faces of women, reconstructed on the computer in a way that makes them look like the sketches of beings who lived thousands of years ago. Forgotten Stories. Almost all were between 20 and 40 years old. The most recent case: the "girl with false nails", presumed age 14-24 years, fair complexion, a scar on the wrist and one on the abdomen: her naked body was recovered on May 31, 2009 at the bottom of the Alberto canal , in Belgium.

Woman wrapped in a carpet “Who has seen it”: for each case on the Interpol website there is a link that leads to the reference police. The hope is that someone reading can recognize them, perhaps from a small detail: the woman found in 2002 in the Weser river in Germany must have been between 22 and 35 years old and was wrapped tightly in a carpet. Police believe that the jewel with a red stone that she wore in her right ear was made in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1956. Perhaps a souvenir, a gift: someone who loved her could show up. German police explain that the girl with the ruby ​​earring also had two fresh fillings on her teeth, a temporary job made a few weeks before her death. From the old examinations of the pathologist it appears that she had given birth, between 1985 and 1999. A possible son (or daughter) could have been 3 years old at the time of her disappearance, and she could be from 24 to 38 today. Maybe there’s someone who grew up not knowing it: Mom didn’t leave without a trace, but she was killed.