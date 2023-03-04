Five years ago, in 2018, the People’s Republic of China solemnly celebrated its jubilee – 40 years since the beginning of its major reforms and policy of opening up to the world.

Before that December 18, 1978, when the decision was made at the Congress of the Communist Party of China that the country would start its, as they called it, long march of prosperity, China was something completely different. In two words – a sleepy and sad country. In a few words, the following: Production was at such a negligible level, that the sentence was born: “At that time, more ideology than goods was produced in China“. As many as 800 million people lived in severe poverty, births were strictly limited, health care was low, the terrain was swampy and empty meadows, and the cities were flooded with bicycles instead of four-wheelers. The bicycle was almost the only means of transportation among the Chinese. The movement of people was limited, and only the privileged had the right to go outside the state border and travel by plane. Education was also difficult, testimonies show that out of say 50 students in one class, only two had the opportunity to graduate from university. People lived in shared apartments, in communes. In those years, China was a huge country with hopeless people.

Only four decades later, China‘s standard is unrecognizable! The country was not only pulled out of isolation, but gained the status of the world‘s leading economic and trade power, and the development trend shows that it will soon overtake every country in every area! Today in Beijing alone there are more than 10 million luxury cars on the streets, Chinese tourists are the most numerous world travelers who do not save, spending billions of dollars a year on trips abroad. In addition to Chinese general merchandise, which has found its place in every city of the world, China produces and sells the most automobiles in the world, ships, steel, copper, computers, mobile phones, installed a 5G network, and the latest data indicate that China has overtaken the USA in development new technologies. China is busy arming itself, and all this raises the question of whether it causes concern among other powerful countries? What is the balance of power between the world‘s leading powers? Some strategists in China see both a chance to mediate and achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, but at the same time a risk of igniting the conflict into the third world war, if it actively takes a side and gets involved in providing weapons.

This is what the guests of Usijanja are talking about:

