Does Fox News want to change its image?

Loading player

In recent weeks the right-wing US television network Fox News was at the center of two highly commented news not only by the American press, but also abroad: the first was the reaching of the agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, an IT company that Fox News he had repeatedly and unjustly accused of electoral fraud and which he will now have to compensate with the payment of 787.5 million dollars; the second was the network’s abrupt split from its most popular host, Tucker Carlson.

Carlson’s departure, which took observers and the presenter himself by surprise, was the subject of many hypotheses and reflections in the American media: the decision was interpreted by some as a desire to reposition the network, also due to the onerous payment to Dominion and to impending lawsuitsalways relating to the aggressive way in which the tv all news had covered the 2020 election, claiming that President Joe Biden’s victory against his challenger Donald Trump had been “stolen”. The reasons for the separation, not officially communicated, however, seem to concern little about any future editorial choices, and to be more linked to legal issues and complex relationships with management and colleagues.

In these years Fox News he has convincedly supported the Republican party and its most extreme fringes, as well as former President Trump, with very aggressive journalistic practices that often do not adhere to the story of reality. After the 2020 presidential elections, he had repeatedly proposed and repeated theses and conspiracy theories regarding alleged electoral fraud, including the one that centered on the electronic voting machines produced by Dominion.

Tucker Carlson has been its most popular but also most radical host in recent years, with a daily show in the time slot with the widest audience: it has long been indicated as the most faithful “representation of Trumpism” and has often introduced into the television debate “mainstream” views of white supremacism or conspiracy theories that were previously relegated to social networks or far-right sites. Carlson carried out very violent attacks, often incorrect, against political opponents and accompanied and according to some directed the Republican party towards very extreme positions.

In recent months, new elements have been added to his public image, which is very controversial, coming from private conversations. In the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion and settled with the out-of-court settlement, the prosecution had gathered evidence to show that Fox News had spread news about the company knowing that these were false: he had used private conversations and chats between journalists and TV executives. In these conversations Carlson, in addition to criticizing former President Trump towards whom he showed a very different opinion from the one expressed in public, used denigrating, sexist and vulgar terms towards colleagues and executives of Fox News and attorney Sidney Powell, considered one of the inspirers of false theories about the 2020 elections.

– Read also: “I hate him with all my heart”

In another lawsuit filed in the state of Delaware, the manufacturer of Fox News Abby Grossberg accused the conductor and his staff to have created a toxic climate in the editing of his program, with repeated vulgar and misogynistic attacks.

Carlson’s show, now being replaced by a rotating host program, was the network’s most watched and highest-advertising show ($77.5 million in 2022). Fox Newsa network owned by Rupert Murdoch, however, may have nevertheless estimated that interrupting Carlson’s transmission could solve more problems than it created: in previous similar very popular conductors removed from their networks they had not managed to regain the same levels of popularity, while audience and accounts of the televisions involved had not been affected excessively.

The separation from Carlson could therefore be a less “political” decision than one might think.

A few hours away CNNother tv all news on more progressive positions, however, he had announced the dismissal of Don Lemon, the channel’s most popular host and one of Donald Trump’s most active opponents. lemon he was removed for some sexist statements related to the age of Nikki Haley, candidate in the Republican primaries for the presidency, but also for some internal conflicts due to behaviors considered too personalistic. Moreover, the new president of CNN Chris Licht had publicly expressed his intention to return to more moderate positions, avoiding the excessive polarization that had characterized the Trump years: the separation from Lemon also goes in this direction.

The same cannot be said of Fox News: even after the agreement with Dominion (which provides for an admission of guilt but not an apology) and after saying goodbye to Carlson, his editorial line does not seem to have changed much.

Private emails collected for the cause by Dominion have revealed owner Rupert Murdoch’s willingness to distance himself from Trump and bring TV back to more classic Republican party positions: a few days after the assault on Congress by supporters of the former president, on January 6 2021, Murdoch wrote of “wanting to make Trump a non-person”, that is, to abandon, as far as possible, the daily coverage of his actions and utterances. Other internal documents from executives and well-known conductors underlined the need for a “repositioning” after the 2020 electoral defeat.

However, this shift was not possible, at least not permanently, especially since the majority of the television audience continues to be made up of Donald Trump supporters. To stray too far from it, especially in the absence of a clear and credible candidate to contest the leadership of the party (it could be the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, but he has not yet shown that he wants to take this step), can be dangerous for the ratings and therefore for the advertising sales and income statements.

After a decrease in coverage that lasted throughout 2022, Trump is once again a regular presence on the TV schedule Fox in recent months, also due to the trials opened against him. The network has hosted three of his interviews in the last ten days: the one given to Tucker Carlson a few weeks ago obtained an audience of 3.7 million viewers, an interview with Ron DeSantis, in the same time slot, had lower ratings ( 3.1 million). Although no longer the absolute protagonist of the conservative front as in the past, the former president remains the most popular among Republican supporters and spectators of Fox News: This may make it impossible for right-wing television to abandon its more polarizing positions.

The documents and evidence collected by Dominion have in fact shown quite clearly how the network acts, in spite not only of professional ethics but also of one’s own beliefs: the fear of displeasing one’s target audience was one of the reasons why it spread and repeated the lies about the 2020 elections, despite being aware of their distance from reality.