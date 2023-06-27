Does it work on Vidovdan | Info

Vidovdan is a national holiday, and everyone is wondering if there is work on Vidovdan?

Tomorrow is Vidovdan, one of the most important days due to events in Serbian history, and many beliefs are associated with this date. Vidovdan represents the Day of Mourning, so the Serbian people kept the custom not to dance or sing on that day, and to stop all big business. On Vidovdan, memorials are held in churches for all victims of wars.

Vidovdan is a national holiday in the Republic of Serbia.It is marked as working, in commemoration of the Battle of Kosovo, which took place on June 28, 1389, or June 15 according to the old calendar, in Gazimestan and represents the memory of those who died in all wars. Before World War II, Vidovdan was the last day of the school year.

In the Republic of Serbia, the following are celebrated and marked at work:

Saint Sava – January 27. Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust, Genocide and Other Victims of Fascism in the Second World War – April 22. Victory Day – May 9Vidovdan – June 28Day of Remembrance of Serbian Victims in the Second World War – October 21

