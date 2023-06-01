Does Kiev have the right to attack Russian territory? Berlin, London and NATO say yes. The US remains against it

Actions of Ukrainewhich in recent days has decided to step up attacks on the Russiathey opened the debate between western diplomacy. And if United KingdomGermany and Nato have clearly expressed their favor with respect to the military work of Kievto remain firmly against remain the States United. Attacks of the past few days – from those on Belgorodright down to the drones they hit Mosca and the unmanned aircraft that crashed into a refinery in the region of Krasnodaron the black sea – they aroused as a first reaction pro Ukraine that of the British Defense Minister James Cleverly, which recognized its right to bomb Russian territory. The position taken by the Russian embassy is very harsh a Moscaaccording to which his statements represent “an encouragement to the regime of Kiev to carry out attacks against our civilians.” And the former president Dmitry Medvedevas is his style, went further to sentence which at this point every British manager contributing to the war effort of Ukraine it becomes “a legitimate military target”.

Read Also More weapons for Ukraine (even with Pnrr money if needed), the Eurochamber gives the green light: the right in favor, the M5s vote no, the Pd splits

Washington he kept distancing himself from London: “The United States do not support Ukrainian attacks in Russia“, and on this they have been “clear privately and publicly”, assured the National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby. But to align with Cleverly was later added Berlinwhere the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreitin an interview with German wavehe specified that the Ukraine “has the right to launch attacks on Russian territory when these qualify as self defence“. Second Hebestreit“il right international allows Ukraine to carry out attacks on the territory of Russia for the purpose of self-defense”.

Do not forget that in these weeks rages the diplomatic warfare Between Russia e Germaniaafter last month Berlin had decided to reduce by 34 units the number of its officials in the Russian Federationcausing an equal response of Mosca. Now the Russia has decided to reduce the number of employees by 280 by 1 June German state who work in Russiaout of a total of over 600. Many of them are Russiansor with dual citizenship, employed in the diplomatic officesin the German school et al Goethe Institut. This, according to what the ministry of the Foreign Russian, forced the Germania to close three of his consulates in Russia: a Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad e Novosibirsk. In response to these measures, Berlin has ordered the closure by December 31 of four of the five Russian consulates operating in Germany.

Read Also Sharp drop in inflation in the euro area (from 7% to 6.1%). Lagarde (ECB): “It’s still not enough”

A London e Berlinthen, finally followed the declaration of the NATO secretary, Jens Stoltenberghe also agrees with the right to Kiev to self-defense across national borders. “Now we have exactly the same position that we had at the beginning of the war, namely that the Ukraine he has the right to defend himself. The War of Aggression Russia against the Ukraine – he said at the informal meeting of the ministers of the Foreign of the alliance Oslo – is a blatant violation of international law. The right to self-defense is enshrined in the Carta of the United Nations and there is no doubt that this is a war of aggression by the president Putin e you Mosca against Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself,” he reiterated Stoltenberg. “President Putin, Fly, they started this war and they can end this war and this is the way to create peace and stability and to ensure that there is no further escalation of the war. So we support Ukraine and we will continue to support Ukraine,” he concluded Stoltenberg. It remains to be seen whether, also considering NATO’s positioning, Washington it will now decide to tack on the British and German positions.