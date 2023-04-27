by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

The regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Sicily Anthony Barbagallo neither confirms nor denies the rumors about a possible transfer of the party’s MEP Caterina Chinnici, former candidate of the centre-left for the presidency of the Region, to Forza Italia. “I do not have…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Does Pd Caterina Chinnici switch to Forza Italia? Barbagallo: I don’t know anything appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».