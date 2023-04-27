Home » Does Pd Caterina Chinnici switch to Forza Italia? Barbagallo: I don’t know anything
World

Does Pd Caterina Chinnici switch to Forza Italia? Barbagallo: I don’t know anything

by admin
Does Pd Caterina Chinnici switch to Forza Italia? Barbagallo: I don’t know anything

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

The regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Sicily Anthony Barbagallo neither confirms nor denies the rumors about a possible transfer of the party’s MEP Caterina Chinnici, former candidate of the centre-left for the presidency of the Region, to Forza Italia. “I do not have…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Does Pd Caterina Chinnici switch to Forza Italia? Barbagallo: I don’t know anything appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Iran: "We can build a nuclear bomb"

You may also like

Laura Pausini surprised in Palermo, that’s where

Vremenska prognoza za 27 april | Vremenska prognoza

Daily horoscope for April 27, 2023 | Magazine...

Strange but true, Italy was right about ChatGPT...

The Decline of America: ‘Systemic Injustice’ Speeds Nation...

The British antitrust authority has blocked the acquisition...

Erdogan, illness on live TV: all electoral commitments...

How to scan documents by phone | MobIT

Rapper Pras Michel of the Fugees found guilty...

Palermo couple wins 50 thousand euros at “Affari...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy